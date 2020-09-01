Coronavirus - Eswatini: Covid-19 Update (1st September 2020)

Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces three new #COVID19 deaths in Eswatini, taking the total number of #COVID19 deaths to 94. "May their souls rest in peace." New cases: 41 Total cases: 4618 New recoveries: 33 Total recoveries: 3562 New deaths: 3 Total deaths: 94
