Vir Biotechnology Appoints Janet Napolitano to its Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced the appointment of Janet Napolitano to its board of directors. Napolitano brings a breadth of leadership experience in both the public and private sectors to the organization. In addition to her former roles as the Governor of Arizona and the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security under President Barack Obama, she served as the President of the University of California for the past seven years. Napolitano replaces Kristina Burow, who has resigned after four years as a founding director during which she was instrumental in setting Vir's direction, building the team, and leading fundraising efforts for the company.



"We feel privileged that Janet has joined the Vir team and look forward to applying her expertise during this defining moment for the company as we continue to take on major global infectious diseases,” said George Scangos, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Vir. “She will bring an invaluable perspective to our board of directors based on her many years of experience leading the largest research university system in the country and serving in numerous appointed and elected government positions.”

“We are deeply grateful for the significant support and guidance Kristina Burow has provided during her tenure and appreciate the role she played to help grow the company from the ground up. Looking ahead, we are very pleased to have Janet Napolitano join our board of directors to help guide the strategic direction of Vir in the years ahead,” stated Vicki Sato, Ph.D. chairman of the Vir board of directors.

Napolitano has more than 25 years of experience serving in public and private sector leadership roles. She recently stepped down as the President of the University of California, where she dedicated the last seven years to expanding enrollment and equal opportunity for all students. Napolitano is currently a tenured faculty member of the University of California Berkeley’s Goldman School of Public Policy. Additionally, she serves on the Council of the American Law Institute and is a board member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

“Vir’s vision to bring forward innovations that have the potential to address some of the most complex challenges in infectious disease aligns with my passion for addressing public health needs,” said Janet Napolitano. “I’m excited to support Vir in their crucial work to advance industry-leading discoveries from bench to bedside and make a difference in the lives of patients around the world.”

Napolitano received a bachelor’s degree in political science from Santa Clara University where she was a Truman Scholar and the university’s first female valedictorian. She received her J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law and in 2010 was awarded the University of Virginia’s Thomas Jefferson Foundation Medal in Law.

About Vir Biotechnology

