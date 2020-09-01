Nuvei Corporation Files Preliminary Prospectus for its Initial Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) today filed a preliminary prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada in connection with the proposed initial public offering and secondary offering of subordinate voting shares.



The offering is being made through a syndicate of underwriters led by Goldman Sachs Canada Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (Canada), Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and RBC Capital Markets, as joint bookrunners, and Citigroup Global Markets Canada Inc., Merrill Lynch Canada Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., TD Securities Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Cowen and Company, LLC, Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. and William Blair & Company, L.L.C.

The preliminary prospectus contains important information relating to the offering and is still subject to completion or amendment. The preliminary prospectus is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the subordinate voting shares until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. These securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any U.S. state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption therefrom.

We are Nuvei, the payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform offers direct connections to all major payment card schemes worldwide, supports 450 local and alternative payment methods (assuming the successful completion of the Company’s acquisition of Coöperatieve Vereniging Smart2Pay Global Services U.A.) and nearly 150 currencies. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace.

