Histogen to Present at the HC Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function, today announced that Richard W. Pascoe, President and Chief Executive Officer of Histogen, will present at the HC Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference. The virtual presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



Presentation Details



Date: Tuesday September 15, 2020

Time: 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (8:30 a.m. Pacific Time)

Live Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/hcw7/hsto/1625710

For those not available to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be archived for 90 days and available through the Investors page on www.histogen.com .

About Histogen Inc.

Histogen Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. Histogen’s innovative technology platform utilizes cell conditioned media and extracellular matrix materials produced by hypoxia-induced multipotent cells. Histogen’s proprietary, reproducible manufacturing process provides targeted solutions across a broad range of therapeutic indications including hair growth, dermal rejuvenation, joint cartilage regeneration and spinal disk repair. For more information, please visit www.histogen.com .

CONTACT:

Susan A. Knudson

Executive Vice President & CFO

Histogen Inc.

ir@histogen.com