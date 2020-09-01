ScottsMiracle-Gro to Present Virtually at Raymond James North American Equities Conference

/EIN News/ -- MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE SMG), one of the world’s leading marketers of branded consumer lawn and garden products, will participate virtually at the Raymond James 16th Annual North American Equities Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Chief Financial Officer Randy Coleman and Executive Vice President Jim King will conduct a virtual fireside chat facilitated by Raymond James & Associates beginning 11:20 a.m. (ET). They will update investors on recent business trends as well as long-term strategies.

Interested parties may listen to a live webcast of the discussion on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investor.scotts.com . An archive of the webcast will be available on the website for at least 12 months.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $3.2 billion in sales, the Company is one of the world's largest marketers of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro® and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.