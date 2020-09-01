Airinmar selected by Frontier Airlines for warranty and value engineering services

/EIN News/ -- BERKSHIRE, England, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR (NYSE: AIR) subsidiary Airinmar, the top global independent provider of component repair cycle management and aircraft warranty solutions, signed a new services agreement with low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines.

Airinmar will provide a full suite of support services covering both aircraft warranty and value engineering. Warranty management services will cover the identification, claim and recovery of the multiple airframe, engine and component warranty entitlements provided by Airbus and its suppliers. Value engineering support will include cost oversight services to assure compliance with Frontier’s contracted component repairs and minimize component flight-hour out-of-scope repair charges. The services will complement Frontier’s current materials management activities and focus on maximizing the recovery of Frontier’s warranty entitlements and reducing the cost of component repair.

“Airinmar’s effective warranty management and value engineering services, combined with its ability to customize solutions, will support us by providing more efficient management of our maintenance spend on our growing fleet while achieving our high levels of operational performance,” said Trevor Stedke, Frontier Airlines Senior Vice President of Operations. “Airinmar’s delivery of cost savings and credit recovery aligns with our mission of providing Low Fares Done Right across America.”

“We are excited to provide our services and deliver results to the largest A320neo operator in the U.S.” said Matt Davies, Airinmar General Manager. “With 100 aircraft in service and a further 160 on order, we are proud to contribute to Frontier’s growth and success over the coming years.”

For more information on Airinmar’s industry-leading warranty solutions, click here .

# # #

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations. Additional information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.

About Airinmar

Airinmar has supported airlines, MROs, OEMs, helicopter operators and military programs for more than 35 years through the delivery of its tailored component repair and warranty management support services, which deliver reduced repair expenditure, improved component availability and enhance operational efficiencies. Airinmar is a subsidiary of global aviation aftermarket leader AAR (NYSE: AIR).

About Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines is committed to “Low Fares Done Right.” Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company operates 100 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320neo fleet in the U.S., delivering the highest level of noise reduction and fuel-efficiency, compared to previous models. The use of these aircraft, Frontier’s seating configuration, weight-saving tactics and baggage process have all contributed to the airline’s average of 43 percent fuel savings compared to other U.S. airlines (fuel savings is based on Frontier Airlines’ 2019 fuel consumption per seat-mile compared to the weighted average of major U.S. airlines), which makes Frontier the most fuel-efficient U.S. airlines. More information about Frontier’s green commitments are available at FlyFrontier.com/Green. With 160 new Airbus planes on order, Frontier will continue to grow to deliver on the mission of providing affordable travel across America

This press release contains certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may also be identified because they contain words such as ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘continue,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘likely,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘might,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘potential,’’ ‘‘predict,’’ ‘‘project,’’ ‘‘seek,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘target,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘would,’’ or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated, including those factors discussed under Item 1A, entitled “Risk Factors”, included in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2020. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond the Company’s control. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. For additional information, see the comments included in AAR’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Attachment

Daniela Pietsch AAR Corp +1 630 227 5100 editor@aarcorp.com