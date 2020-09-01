Jamf Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Q2 total revenue grew 29% year-over-year to $62.2 million

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter 2020:

ARR : ARR increased 36% year-over-year to $241 million as of June 30, 2020.

: ARR increased 36% year-over-year to $241 million as of June 30, 2020. Revenue : Total revenue was $62.2 million, an increase of 29% year-over-year. Recurring revenue was $58.7 million, an increase of 42% year-over-year.

: Total revenue was $62.2 million, an increase of 29% year-over-year. Recurring revenue was $58.7 million, an increase of 42% year-over-year. Gross Profit : GAAP gross profit was $48.6 million, or 78% of total revenue, compared to $34.8 million, or 72% of total revenue, in the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP gross profit was $51.3 million, or 82% of total revenue, compared to $37.4 million, or 77% of total revenue, in the second quarter of 2019.

: GAAP gross profit was $48.6 million, or 78% of total revenue, compared to $34.8 million, or 72% of total revenue, in the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP gross profit was $51.3 million, or 82% of total revenue, compared to $37.4 million, or 77% of total revenue, in the second quarter of 2019. Operating Loss/Income : GAAP operating income was $4.2 million, or 6.8% of total revenue, compared to GAAP operating loss of $4.4 million in the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP operating income was $11.2 million, or 18.0% of total revenue, compared to $4.4 million in the second quarter of 2019, or 9.0% of total revenue.

: GAAP operating income was $4.2 million, or 6.8% of total revenue, compared to GAAP operating loss of $4.4 million in the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP operating income was $11.2 million, or 18.0% of total revenue, compared to $4.4 million in the second quarter of 2019, or 9.0% of total revenue. Cash Flow: Cash flow provided by operations was $16.8 million, compared to negative $1.9 million used in the second quarter of 2019. Unlevered free cash flow was $21.0 million, or 33.8% of total revenue, compared to $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2019, or 3.8% of total revenue.

A reconciliation between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information is contained in the tables below and the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below contains reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures.

“We delivered strong second quarter results driven by the essential role we play in deploying, managing and securing Apple in the enterprise, education and healthcare,” said Dean Hager, CEO of Jamf. “We experienced strength across our key metrics, including ARR which grew 36% year-over-year, and which we believe provides the best representation of the underlying growth of our business. The extraordinary challenges resulting from COVID-19 have accelerated remote work, distance learning and telehealth trends, and have continued demand for our platform which enables businesses, hospitals and schools to connect, manage and protect their Apple devices remotely. We are excited about the multiple growth drivers for the business and the large and growing market opportunity ahead of us. We look forward to continuing to help organizations successfully deploy Apple devices seamlessly and securely across their organizations.”

Recent Business Highlights:

Completed its initial public offering and began trading on Nasdaq on July 22, 2020. Net proceeds from the IPO were approximately $319 million, after underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses. On July 27th, we paid down debt and related interest and penalties of approximately $210.4 million.

Grew the number of devices running Jamf to 17.2 million in the second quarter, representing 19% growth over the same period last year.

Introduced macOS malware prevention and unified log forwarding to help organizations keep users, devices and company data secure and compliant. These new capabilities added to Jamf Protect give enterprise security teams extended visibility into their macOS fleet and the ability to prevent, respond and block identified threats.

Introduced Virtual Visits, a new, patent pending telehealth workflow to protect healthcare providers while still enabling quality care and providing connectivity to patients. With Virtual Visits powered by Jamf, healthcare organizations can configure and instantly deploy third-party conferencing platforms like Cisco Webex, Zoom and Microsoft Teams to iPad or iPhone. Providers are able to easily virtually round to their patients, and patients can simply connect with loved ones outside the hospital - without IT ever having to touch the device.

Announced Learn Anywhere, a complete Apple education solution for schools, teachers and students looking to communicate, use engaging resources and assess learning objectives from any environment.

Financial Outlook:

For the third quarter of 2020, the company currently expects:

Total revenue of $65 to $66 million

Non-GAAP operating income of $5 to $7 million

For the full year 2020, the company currently expects:

Total revenue of $255 to $257 million

Non-GAAP operating income of $20 to $23 million

About Jamf

Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience that users have come to expect to businesses, hospitals, schools and government agencies through its software and the world’s largest online community of IT administrators exclusively focused on Apple, Jamf Nation.

Jamf Holding Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,424 $ 32,433 Trade accounts receivable, net 53,275 46,513 Income taxes receivable 554 14 Deferred contract costs 7,270 5,553 Prepaid expenses 10,880 10,935 Other current assets 6,314 3,133 Total current assets 116,717 98,581 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 11,494 12,477 Goodwill 539,818 539,818 Other intangible assets, net 218,430 235,099 Deferred contract costs 20,334 16,234 Other assets 2,557 2,599 Total assets $ 909,350 $ 904,808 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,909 $ 3,684 Accrued liabilities 26,099 26,927 Income taxes payable 1,081 819 Deferred revenues 130,309 120,089 Total current liabilities 161,398 151,519 Deferred revenues, noncurrent 27,429 20,621 Deferred tax liability 14,913 18,133 Debt 201,891 201,319 Other liabilities 6,876 9,338 Total liabilities 412,507 400,930 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value, 132,000,000 shares authorized, 102,862,404 and 102,843,612 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 103 103 Additional paid-in capital 570,434 568,756 Accumulated deficit (73,694 ) (64,981 ) Total stockholders' equity 496,843 503,878 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 909,350 $ 904,808





Jamf Holding Corp. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Subscription $ 52,978 $ 37,216 $ 103,056 $ 70,956 Services 2,451 4,794 6,461 9,295 License

6,802 6,300 13,104 12,187 Total revenue 62,231 48,310 122,621 92,438 Cost of revenue: Cost of subscription (exclusive of amortization shown below) 8,762 7,423 18,010 14,380 Cost of services (exclusive of amortization shown below) 2,207 3,549 5,293 7,192 Amortization expense 2,678 2,513 5,355 4,954 Total cost of revenue 13,647 13,485 28,658 26,526 Gross profit 48,584 34,825 93,963 65,912 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 20,202 16,612 42,484 31,888 Research and development 11,929 9,491 24,546 18,534 General and administrative 6,603 7,534 17,892 14,797 Amortization expense 5,634 5,626 11,308 11,259 Total operating expenses 44,368 39,263 96,230 76,478 Income (loss) from operations 4,216 (4,438 ) (2,267 ) (10,566 ) Interest expense, net (4,690 ) (5,481 ) (9,468 ) (10,952 ) Foreign currency transaction loss (13 ) (197 ) (317 ) (450 ) Other income, net 36 55 91 110 Loss before income tax benefit (451 ) (10,061 ) (11,961 ) (21,858 ) Income tax benefit 28 2,390 3,248 5,177 Net loss $ (423 ) $ (7,671 ) $ (8,713 ) $ (16,681 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.00 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.16 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 102,862,404 102,709,405 102,861,475 102,694,756 (1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of revenue: Subscription $ 38 $ 55 $ 76 $ 118 Services - - - - Sales and marketing 111 143 222 236 Research and development 141 95 298 185 General and administrative 474 356 979 679 $ 764 $ 649 $ 1,575 $ 1,218





Jamf Holding Corp. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Net loss

$ (8,713 ) $ (16,681 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 19,002 18,085 Amortization of deferred contract costs 4,218 2,795 Amortization of debt issuance costs 571 571 Provision for bad debt expense and returns 812 - Loss (gain) on disposal of equipment and leasehold improvements 12 (7 ) Share-based compensation 1,575 1,218 Deferred taxes (3,217 ) (5,407 ) Adjustment to contingent consideration (3,700 ) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (7,374 ) (10,637 ) Income tax receivable/payable (278 ) (226 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 429 (2,663 ) Deferred contract costs (10,035 ) (8,701 ) Accounts payable 258 (1,437 ) Accrued liabilities (2,371 ) (828 ) Deferred revenues 17,028 14,207 Other liabilities 1,240 (8 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 9,457 (9,719 ) Cash used in investing activities: Acquisition, net of cash acquired - (35,306 ) Purchases of equipment and leasehold improvements (1,366 ) (3,319 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,366 ) (38,625 ) Cash used in financing activities: Proceeds from credit agreements - 40,000 Debt issuance costs - (1,550 ) Cash paid for offering costs (2,203 ) - Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 103 656 Net cash used in financing activities (2,100 ) 39,106 Net increase (decrease) in cash 5,991 (9,238 ) Cash, beginning of period 32,433 39,240 Cash, end of period $ 38,424 $ 30,002





Jamf Holding Corp. Supplemental Financial Information Disaggregated Revenues (In thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 SaaS subscription and support and maintenance $ 52,978 $ 37,216 $ 103,056 $ 70,956 On-premise subscription 5,770 4,048 10,310 7,089 Recurring revenue 58,748 41,264 113,366 78,045 Perpetual licenses 1,032 2,252 2,794 5,098 Professional services 2,451 4,794 6,461 9,295 Non-recurring revenue 3,483 7,046 9,255 14,393 Total revenue $ 62,231 $ 48,310 $ 122,621 $ 92,438







