H&R Block Announces Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) today released its financial results1 for the fiscal 2021 first quarter ended July 31, 2020.



Strong finish to the tax season resulted in total U.S. tax filing growth of 3.3% 2 .





. Fiscal first quarter financial results improved significantly compared to the prior year due to the extension of the most recent tax season to July 15; revenues increased 300% to $601 million.





Pretax earnings of $124 million compared to a pretax loss of $207 million in the prior year. GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations 3 (EPS) improved to $0.48 compared to a loss of $(0.72), while non-GAAP adjusted EPS 4 improved to $0.55 compared to a loss of $(0.66).





(EPS) improved to $0.48 compared to a loss of $(0.72), while non-GAAP adjusted EPS improved to $0.55 compared to a loss of $(0.66). Following the fiscal first quarter, the company completed the issuance of $650 million aggregate principal amount of 3.875% notes due August 2030 and intends to use the proceeds to repay existing senior notes at maturity in October 2020.





The company entered into a long-term agreement with MetaBank, N.A. (“Meta”) in August to act as the facilitator of the Company’s suite of financial services products.

"As evidenced by our strong finish to the tax season, we demonstrated innovation, agility, and resilience in navigating historic disruption and remained focused on helping our clients,” said Jeff Jones, H&R Block’s president and chief executive officer. “Serving more clients this year than last is a testament to the strength of our brand and our ability to serve people in any way they prefer.”

Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results From Continuing Operations

(in millions, except EPS) Q1 FY2021 Q1 FY2020 Revenue $ 601 $ 150 Pretax Income (Loss) $ 124 $ (207 ) Net Income (Loss) $ 94 $ (146 ) Weighted-Avg. Shares - Diluted 194.1 202.0 EPS3 $ 0.48 $ (0.72 ) Adjusted EPS3,4 $ 0.55 $ (0.66 ) EBITDA4 $ 196 $ (147 )

"Our results in the first quarter were strong, resulting in a positive start to the fiscal year," said Tony Bowen, H&R Block's chief financial officer. "We’re in a solid financial position and are continuing the work of driving efficiencies in our business to fund our growth initiatives."

Key Financial Metrics

Total revenues increased $451 million, or 300%, to $601 million due to the extension of the U.S. tax season which resulted in higher revenue in both the Assisted and DIY business, as well as increased international tax preparation fees due to the extension of the Canadian tax season.





Total operating expenses increased $103 million, or 30%, to $448 million primarily due to variable compensation and other expenses on the increase in revenue, as well as planned increases in marketing related to the extension of the tax season. These increases were partially offset by decreases in other expenses.





The resulting pretax income of $124 million compared to a pretax loss of $207 million in the prior year. GAAP EPS from continuing operations increased to $0.48 compared to a loss of $(0.72), while non-GAAP EPS improved $0.55 compared to a loss of $(0.66).

Capital Structure

The company was also pleased to announce the following recent developments related to its capital structure:

As previously announced, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share is payable on October 1, 2020 to shareholders of record as of September 11, 2020. H&R Block has paid quarterly dividends consecutively since the company went public in 1962.





The company ended the fiscal first quarter with $2.6 billion of cash, including $2.0 billion from its line of credit, which remains fully drawn. The company intends to pay down the full balance of the line of credit this month, using available cash. Future draws on the line of credit are anticipated to fund seasonal cash flow needs, consistent with prior practice.





The company recently completed the issuance $650 million aggregate principal amount of 3.875% notes due August 2030 and intends to use the proceeds to repay existing senior notes at maturity in October 2020.

MetaBank, N.A. Agreement

The company recently announced that it entered into a program management agreement with Meta, under which Meta will act as the bank provider of H&R Block-branded financial products, including Emerald Advance, Emerald Card, Emerald Savings, Refund Advance, and Refund Transfer through the company’s retail and digital channels.

Discontinued Operations

For information on Sand Canyon, please refer to disclosures in the company’s reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and other filings with the SEC.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation , financial services and small business solutions . The company is disrupting the tax industry by providing consumers price transparency and with digital platforms such as Tax Pro Go SM . H&R Block believes the best solutions blend digital capabilities with human expertise and care. For more information visit the H&R Block Newsroom and follow @HRBlockNews .

About Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial information. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled "Non-GAAP Financial Information."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words or variation of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "commits," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "targets," "would," "will," "should," "goal," "could" or "may" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements provide management's current expectations or predictions of future conditions, events or results. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future are forward-looking statements. They may include estimates of revenues, client trajectory, income, effective tax rate, earnings per share, cost savings, capital expenditures, dividends, share repurchases, liquidity, capital structure, market share, industry volumes or other financial items, descriptions of management’s plans or objectives for future operations, products or services, or descriptions of assumptions underlying any of the above. They also include the expected impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including, without limitation, the impact on economic and financial markets, the Company’s capital resources and financial condition, the expected use of proceeds under the Company’s revolving credit facility, future expenditures, potential regulatory actions, such as extensions of tax filing deadlines or other related relief, changes in consumer behaviors and modifications to the Company’s operations related thereto. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and reflect the company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance or events. Furthermore, the company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions, factors, or expectations, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes, except as required by law. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to a variety of economic, competitive and regulatory factors, many of which are beyond the company's control, that are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2020 in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and additional factors we may describe from time to time in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You may get such filings for free at our website at http://investors.hrblock.com . In addition, factors that may cause the company’s actual estimated effective tax rate to differ from estimates include the company’s actual results from operations compared to current estimates, future discrete items, changes in interpretations and assumptions the company has made, and future actions of the company. You should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors and, consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties.

1 All amounts in this release are unaudited. Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons refer to the current period compared to the corresponding prior year period.

2 Tax return growth represents the period May 1, 2019 through July 17, 2020 compared to the period May 1, 2018 through July 17, 2019. For further details, see press release issued July 28, 2020.

3 All per share amounts are based on fully diluted shares at the end of the corresponding period.

4 The company reports non-GAAP financial measures of performance, including adjusted earnings per share (EPS), earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, and free cash flow, which it considers to be useful metrics for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of the company. See "About Non-GAAP Financial Information" below for more information regarding financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in 000s -

except per share amounts) Three months ended July 31, 2020 2019 REVENUES: Service revenues $ 550,951 $ 132,159 Royalty, product and other revenues 50,079 18,203 601,030 150,362 OPERATING EXPENSES: Costs of revenues 315,036 229,392 Selling, general and administrative 133,038 116,136 Total operating expenses 448,074 345,528 Other income (expense), net 3,211 9,123 Interest expense on borrowings (32,125 ) (21,071 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (benefit) 124,042 (207,114 ) Income taxes (benefit) 30,486 (61,390 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations 93,556 (145,724 ) Net loss from discontinued operations (2,297 ) (4,523 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 91,259 $ (150,247 ) BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE: Continuing operations $ 0.48 $ (0.72 ) Discontinued operations (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Consolidated $ 0.47 $ (0.74 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE DILUTED SHARES 194,067 202,037







CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in 000s - except per share data) As of July 31, 2020 July 31, 2019 April 30, 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,598,570 $ 607,668 $ 2,661,914 Cash and cash equivalents - restricted 208,015 157,786 211,106 Receivables, net 97,222 76,128 133,197 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 93,538 105,123 80,519 Total current assets 2,997,345 946,705 3,086,736 Property and equipment, net 168,830 199,679 184,367 Operating lease right of use asset 492,195 486,147 494,788 Intangible assets, net 400,025 419,391 414,976 Goodwill 724,288 821,278 712,138 Deferred tax assets and income taxes receivable 153,274 142,416 151,195 Other noncurrent assets 61,479 94,384 67,847 Total assets $ 4,997,436 $ 3,110,000 $ 5,112,047 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 128,690 $ 122,156 $ 203,103 Accrued salaries, wages and payroll taxes 69,346 48,166 116,375 Accrued income taxes and reserves for uncertain tax positions 156,557 182,928 209,816 Current portion of long-term debt — — 649,384 Operating lease liabilities 209,556 186,355 195,537 Deferred revenue and other current liabilities 201,809 193,364 201,401 Total current liabilities 765,958 732,969 1,575,616 Long-term debt and line of credit borrowings 3,495,918 1,493,289 2,845,873 Deferred tax liabilities and reserves for uncertain tax positions 185,687 199,714 182,441 Operating lease liabilities 297,518 292,818 312,566 Deferred revenue and other noncurrent liabilities 117,078 100,406 124,510 Total liabilities 4,862,159 2,819,196 5,041,006 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, no par, stated value $.01 per share 2,282 2,367 2,282 Additional paid-in capital 772,782 759,449 775,387 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (34,037 ) (22,736 ) (51,576 ) Retained earnings 82,933 250,740 42,965 Less treasury shares, at cost (688,683 ) (699,016 ) (698,017 ) Total stockholders' equity 135,277 290,804 71,041 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,997,436 $ 3,110,000 $ 5,112,047









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in 000s) Three months ended July 31, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 91,259 $ (150,247 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 39,508 38,605 Provision 2,809 552 Deferred taxes (1,368 ) 6,825 Stock-based compensation 7,597 6,674 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Receivables 26,052 60,519 Prepaid expenses, other current and noncurrent assets (8,460 ) (9,917 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, salaries, wages and payroll taxes (123,011 ) (284,643 ) Deferred revenue, other current and noncurrent liabilities (7,136 ) (45,769 ) Income tax receivables, accrued income taxes and income tax reserves (46,964 ) (99,929 ) Other, net (786 ) (6,499 ) Net cash used in operating activities (20,500 ) (483,829 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (8,311 ) (15,181 ) Payments made for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (13 ) (394,411 ) Franchise loans funded (128 ) (2,806 ) Payments from franchisees 14,150 2,647 Other, net (1,318 ) 50,944 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 4,380 (358,807 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Dividends paid (50,044 ) (52,512 ) Repurchase of common stock, including shares surrendered (2,913 ) (36,456 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,147 1,206 Other, net (4,910 ) (12,431 ) Net cash used in financing activities (56,720 ) (100,193 ) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash 6,405 556 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted balances (66,435 ) (942,273 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 2,873,020 1,707,727 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 2,806,585 $ 765,454 SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW DATA: Income taxes paid, net of refunds received $ 79,138 $ 36,138 Interest paid on borrowings 26,457 15,519 Accrued purchase of common stock — 16,801 Accrued additions to property and equipment 1,716 127 New operating right of use assets and related lease liabilities 52,171 157,216









FINANCIAL RESULTS (unaudited, in 000s - except per share amounts) Three months ended July 31, 2020 2019 REVENUES: U.S. assisted tax preparation $ 337,728 $ 32,992 U.S. royalties 35,949 6,859 U.S. DIY tax preparation 67,595 3,410 International 67,818 40,581 Refund Transfers 10,553 1,509 Emerald Card® 17,055 13,855 Peace of Mind® Extended Service Plan 31,995 32,837 Tax Identity Shield® 9,367 4,522 Interest and fee income on Emerald AdvanceTM 663 554 Wave 12,067 3,625 Other 10,240 9,618 Total revenues 601,030 150,362 Compensation and benefits: Field wages 118,542 53,803 Other wages 60,694 53,837 Benefits and other compensation 33,798 26,474 213,034 134,114 Occupancy 99,300 92,152 Marketing and advertising 18,811 6,779 Depreciation and amortization 39,508 38,605 Bad debt 1,856 (968 ) Other 75,565 74,846 Total operating expenses 448,074 345,528 Other income (expense), net 3,211 9,123 Interest expense on borrowings (32,125 ) (21,071 ) Pretax income (loss) 124,042 (207,114 ) Income taxes (benefit) 30,486 (61,390 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations 93,556 (145,724 ) Net loss from discontinued operations (2,297 ) (4,523 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 91,259 $ (150,247 ) BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE: Continuing operations $ 0.48 $ (0.72 ) Discontinued operations (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Consolidated $ 0.47 $ (0.74 ) Weighted average diluted shares 194,067 202,037 EBITDA from continuing operations (1) $ 195,675 $ (147,438 )

(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.





(in 000s) Three months ended July 31, NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - EBITDA 2020 2019 Net income (loss) - as reported $ 91,259 $ (150,247 ) Discontinued operations, net 2,297 4,523 Net income (loss) from continuing operations - as reported 93,556 (145,724 ) Add back: Income taxes (benefit) of continuing operations 30,486 (61,390 ) Interest expense of continuing operations 32,125 21,071 Depreciation and amortization of continuing operations 39,508 38,605 102,119 (1,714 ) EBITDA from continuing operations $ 195,675 $ (147,438 )





(in 000s, except per share amounts) Three months ended July 31, NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - ADJUSTED EPS 2020 2019 Net income (loss) from continuing operations - as reported $ 93,556 $ (145,724 ) Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions (pretax) 18,577 16,239 Tax effect of adjustments (1) (4,400 ) (4,162 ) Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 107,733 $ (133,647 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share - as reported $ 0.48 $ (0.72 ) Adjustments, net of tax 0.07 0.06 Adjusted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.55 $ (0.66 )

(1) Tax effect of adjustments is the difference between the tax provision calculated on a GAAP basis and on an adjusted non-GAAP basis.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because these measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures for other companies.

We consider our non-GAAP financial measures to be performance measures and a useful metric for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of our business.

We make adjustments for certain non-GAAP financial measures related to amortization of intangibles from acquisitions and goodwill impairments. We believe removing the impacts of amortization of acquired intangibles and goodwill impairments provides a more meaningful indicator of performance and will assist in understanding our financial results.

We may consider whether other significant items that arise in the future should be excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures.

We measure the performance of our business using a variety of metrics, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, EBITDA margin from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations and free cash flow. We also use EBITDA from continuing operations and pretax income of continuing operations, each subject to permitted adjustments, as performance metrics in incentive compensation calculations for our employees.



