Nasdaq Executives to Present at September 2020 Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Who:   Nasdaq CIO and CTO, Brad Peterson
What:   Deutsche Bank Virtual Technology Conference 2020
When:   Monday, September 14, 2020
    4:40 PM ET
     
Who:   Nasdaq CFO Michael Ptasznik
What:   Barclays Virtual Global Financial Services Conference 2020
When:   Tuesday, September 15, 2020
    2:45 PM ET
     
Where:   The presentations will be webcast at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations Website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm
     

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Relations Contacts:

Allan Schoenberg
(212) 231-5534
allan.schoenberg@nasdaq.com

Will Briganti
(646) 964-8169
william.briganti@nasdaq.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ed Ditmire, CFA
(212) 401-8737
ed.ditmire@nasdaq.com

-NDAQF-

Primary Logo

