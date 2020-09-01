Rackspace Technology to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that Kevin Jones, Chief Executive Officer, and Dustin Semach, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Citi’s 2020 Global Technology Conference on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Mr. Jones and Mr. Semach will participate in a fireside chat at approximately 9:50am ET and be available for investor meetings.

Deutsche Bank’s Technology Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Mr. Jones and Mr. Semach will give a formal presentation at approximately 2:00pm ET and will be available for investor meetings.

For more information, please visit the Events and Presentations section of our Investor Relations website at https://ir.rackspace.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations .

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

IR Contact

Investor Relations

IR@rackspace.com

PR Contact

Natalie Silva

Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications

publicrelations@rackspace.com