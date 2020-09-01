Acoustic Shockwave Therapy for ED Now Available at Home
Acoustic shockwave therapy - a clinically proven treatment for erectile dysfunction - is now available with the Phoenix, an affordable home device.SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (LI-ESWT), commonly called acoustic shockwave therapy, is a clinically-proven treatment for vascular erectile dysfunction. Until recently, the treatment was only available in a doctor's office or clinic; a series of treatments could cost several thousand dollars.
A new device, the Phoenix, is designed to provide at-home shockwave treatment at an affordable price. The device, which sells for $750, is designed and engineered to match the energy signature of expensive clinical equipment. The manufacturer provides specific treatment protocols and instructions through a series of online videos.
Shockwave therapy is used to treat vascular problems, the most common cause of ED. Shockwave therapy works in two ways:
(1) It breaks up plaque that clogs blood vessels.
(2) It causes micro-trauma to tissues in the penis. The body’s own healing mechanisms then generate new blood vessels in a process called angiogenesis.
A series of treatments, over a period of 6 to 12 weeks, can restore normal erectile function for many men.
Studies have shown that shockwave therapy may also be effective in treating Peyronie’s Disease, a connective-tissue disorder characterized by the development of scar tissue within the penis, which can cause curved, painful erections, difficulty ejaculating, and difficulty urinating.
Although the use of shockwave therapy to treat ED is relatively new, it has been used for many years to treat sports injuries, chronic tendonitis, plantar fasciitis, medial tibial stress syndrome (shin splints), and elbow tendinopathies. Side effects are limited to mild bruising, swelling, pain, numbness or tingling in the treated area.
Because shockwave therapy is administered externally, it does not require approval by the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA).
For a full review of the Phoenix, visit https://edtreatment.info/phoenix
About the ED Treatment Information Center
The ED Treatment Information Center provides information, resources, help and support for erectile dysfunction sufferers and their partners.
We post authoritative information on the causes and treatment of erectile dysfunction. Wherever possible, we include references and citations to clinical research to support the information we provide.
Robert Nicholson
ED Treatment Information Center
+1 408-431-0674
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook