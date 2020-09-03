Central 1 & ASAPP partner to deliver integrated account & lending origination for Forge Digital Banking Platform clients
EINPresswire.com/ -- Central 1 and ASAPP Financial Technology are partnering to release a new widget utilizing the Forge Archetype 2 (secure authenticated container) format, in support of the ASAPP 11.0 account and lending origination product release. This contribution will simplify certain activities such as new account setups and loan applications, making for a more refined user experience. This development is taking place on Forge, the digital banking platform designed by Central 1 to innovate digital offerings for financial institutions through innovative website, mobile app and online banking capabilities. One of the components that will drive this innovation is the Forge Community – the integrated digital ecosystem within Forge where fintechs and digital innovators can design, build and benefit from each other’s advancements.
This marks the first collaboration between Central 1 and ASAPP and demonstrates the open architecture capabilities and range of choice that is offered to partners through Forge, enabling them to directly integrate products and services that reduce the traditional friction for consumers by seamlessly blending experiences.
“Central 1 was asked by our credit union partners to find a way to open our ecosystem and allow fintechs to more quickly integrate and deliver solutions that allow them to innovate and remain ahead of the Big Banks and direct-to-consumer Fintechs,” said Mark Blucher, President and CEO of Central 1. “Today, our partnership with ASAPP truly demonstrates that we have listened to our credit union partners and are successfully delivering on this vision through the Forge Community. We are very excited to work with ASAPP, an innovative, successful and Canadian Fintech with strong roots within the credit union industry for delivery of a secure authenticated widget within the Forge Digital Banking ecosystem.”
“ASAPP has always recognized that digital and mobile banking is at the heart of the member journey and represents a cornerstone to overall digital transformation,” noted Tony Dunham, ASAPP SVP Sales & Marketing. “Combining an innovative digital banking experience like Forge, with ASAPP’s omnichannel experience platform enhances and expedites the digital transformation process and allows members to leverage a seamless account and lending origination experience. With this integration, a credit union member who is already authenticated in Forge will be able to click a single button to initiate the account and lending origination process with their product choice selected and many fields of their application already pre-filled via core banking integrations, delivering an outstanding user experience.”
Central 1’s Forge Community team and the ASAPP Product team have been working together since July on planning and development with an expected completion by early October, followed by user acceptance testing and release as part of ASAPP 11.0 in December.
About Central 1
Central 1 is a preferred partner for financial, digital banking and payment products and services – fueling the success of businesses across Canada. We leverage our scale, strength and expertise to power progress for more than 250 credit unions and other financial institutions, enhancing the financial well-being of more than 5 million customers from coast to coast. For more information, visit www.central1.com.
About ASAPP Financial Technology
ASAPP delivers Custom Experience Software and Digital Agency Services that create sustainable competitive advantages for regulated financial service providers as they compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. ASAPP OXP is Canada’s most complete omnichannel experience platform for the financial services industry. For more information, visit asappbanking.com.
