HP Drives Performance and Remote Collaboration, Powering Computing and Creative Breakthroughs with Z by HP

PALO ALTO, California, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, HP Inc. unveiled new additions to the Z by HP portfolio, built for professional creators and power users who need performance, reliability, broad hardware expandability, and the versatility to get the job done in any work environment.

More than ever, today’s workforce needs the right technology and tools to be productive, connected, and collaborative, whether working from home, in the office, or somewhere in between. As 80% of professional creators and power users want to continue working from home either full or part-time12 even after offices reopen, flexibility in how and where they work is critical. Additionally, 40% of workers need to move around the home for meetings during the day13, reimagining the idea of office mobility. HP is adapting its technology to meet the needs of the mobile workforce by incorporating powerhouse performance into dense form factors with ZCentral 4R, Z2 Mini, and ZBook Fury, and including “beyond the box” innovations for anyone from IT decision makers to architects and data scientists.

“Professional creators and power users need a curated experience that aligns to the way they work and live in today’s new normal,” said Jim Nottingham, general manager and global head, Advanced Compute and Solutions, HP Inc. “Our Z portfolio delivers the mobility, performance, and flexibility the creative community wants with innovative solutions like ZCentral 4R, designed to ensure access to the cutting-edge technology and security solutions needed to power the next creative breakthrough.”

​ ZCentral 4R: Designed for Remote Performance and Expansion

HP introduced ZCentral 4R , the world’s most powerful 1U racked workstation for media and entertainment, product development, data science, and healthcare. ZCentral 4R is engineered to harness the power of a Z4 workstation in a 1U form factor and designed for high density in racked environments. Equipped with the latest Intel Xeon® W Processors (up to 18 CPU cores) and graphics options up to the NVIDIA® Quadro® RTX™ 8000, remote workers get professional-grade performance built for intense workloads. ZCentral 4R also provides layers of security with an exterior lockable front panel, HP Security Suite preloaded inside the box, all while physically secure in a racked data closet.

HP ZCentral is the world’s first single sourced remote workstation solution14 and with the addition of ZCentral 4R, enables workers to better create, connect, and collaborate seamlessly from remote locations. New updates to the solution help address two top IT challenges: managing multiple remote devices at once and the increased security risk from more remote endpoint devices.

Latest updates and features include:

ZCentral Connect 16 gives IT departments flexibility to work remotely and still easily manage user connections and share the centrally located workstation power. ZCentral Connect offers increased security to prevent unmanaged connections, real-time workstation hardware health status, and the ability to activate LED locators, saving time for IT managers who deploy ZCentral.

gives IT departments flexibility to work remotely and still easily manage user connections and share the centrally located workstation power. ZCentral Connect offers increased security to prevent unmanaged connections, real-time workstation hardware health status, and the ability to activate LED locators, saving time for IT managers who deploy ZCentral. ZCentral Remote Boost 17 brings improved digital inking tools with a preview of an enhanced Wacom display and tablet 18 experience. This enables artists, designers, and engineers a natural inking input from anywhere 19 as if local to the machine.

brings improved digital inking tools with a preview of an enhanced Wacom display and tablet experience. This enables artists, designers, and engineers a natural inking input from anywhere as if local to the machine. ZCentral paired with HPs Device as a Service provides more custom configuration and service options. With GPU analytics via HP TechPulse, this solution offers valuable data on the hardware, software, and security. IT departments can now make more informed decisions on how to manage their fleet and provides flexible, custom-tailored offerings, with simplified purchasing, delivery, and deployment.

Z2 G5 Desktops: Going Beyond the Box

The new entry Z by HP desktop portfolio is built for today’s designers who are shaping the world around us. HP’s new powerful entry workstations, HP Z2 Mini G5 , HP Z2 Small Form Factor G5 , and HP Z2 Tower G5 , take the latest processing power to another level, offering performance previously only available in high-end desktop workstations, and at an accessible price for any power user. The new Z2 lineup brings performance gains, higher wattage power supplies for max configurability, and market leading expandability. It’s now easier to build the ideal, ergonomic friendly, home office set-up that is purpose-built with well-being in mind.

HP Z2 Mini is the world’s most powerful mini workstation for creators using Adobe Creative Suite20 and the world’s highest performing mini workstation for running SolidWorks and Autodesk applications21. The Z2 Mini is redesigned with new thermals using copper to deliver 1.4X CPU22 performance and 3X better GPU performance23 than its predecessor. Creators can now confidently tackle complex workloads like rendering photo-realistic 3D models with full performance and whisper-quiet acoustics. A Z2 Mini combined with a Z display not only offers price-to-performance value than a comparable commercial solution24, but it also provides a full home office set-up and the ability to collaborate by racking the Z2 Mini or simply sharing the power to co-create remotely via ZCentral Remote Boost.

The Z2 Small Form Factor and the Z2 Tower bring high performance compute capabilities and increased expandability in smaller footprints. The Z2 Small Form Factor features up to Intel® Xeon® W processors and NVIDIA Quadro 3000 graphics to deliver outstanding performance, and features, including accelerated ray tracing and AI, in a chassis that is 19% smaller than previous generation. The Z2 Tower is considered the benchmark in entry-level workstation power for professional creators. With the Z2 Tower, users can now run multi-threaded applications while multitasking with the help of NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 graphics and Intel® Xeon® in a sleek 15% smaller chassis than the previous generation.

Z Book: Unthrottled Performance25 Just Got Smaller

In the past, content creators had to choose between performance and mobility. Today’s power users seek greater performance, reliability, and lightweight and thin designs that are durable and easy to use when moving around the house, with long battery life for the work anywhere lifestyle. Now with ZBook Fury and ZBook Power, content creators and data scientists get the performance needed with full expandability in a more portable size.

The ZBook Fury gives users uncompromised desktop-level performance26 from the home office to the kitchen table. The ZBook Fury 15 is now 12% smaller than the previous generation and the ZBook Fury 17 is 29% smaller this year, making it the world’s smallest 17-inch mobile workstation with RTX 500027. With NVIDIA professional graphics up to Quadro RTX 5000 or AMD Radeon™ Pro and RX graphics, ZBook Fury brings industry leading workstation performance for any visualization – from data science to machine learning to 3D rendering applications – while multitasking.

Engineered with the Z VaporForce thermal solution, peak performance can be achieved as users simultaneously use both the CPU and GPU. This new ability in the ZBook Fury is important for multiple photo and video workflows and when engineers, architects, designers, and creatives use multiple applications. For color-critical workflows, next-gen Dream Color accurately represents content on-screen with factory calibration for easy out-of-box experience. PANTONE Validated™ displays meet the color expert’s fidelity criteria31 in the simulation of the full range of real-world PANTONE® Colors, meaning creatives can design with confidence.

The ZBook Power , HP’s most affordable mobile workstation, makes the power of the ZBook more accessible and ideal for STEAM students. The mobile workstation offers fast performance and improved thermals allowing for up to NVIDIA Quadro® T2000 graphics and Intel® Xeon® or Core i9 processors in a chassis that is now 19% smaller, 11% thinner, and nearly 10% lighter than previous generation.

Data Science Software: Accelerating Predictive Modeling

On select Z products HP will be adding factory installation options for Canonical Ubuntu Linux and pre-loads of the most popular data science developer and execution tools. With this option data scientists and students of data science can be productive on day one, right out of the box.

Sustainability: Leading the Way

With an unwavering commitment to the environment, HP is proud to offer the world’s most sustainable PC portfolio29. HP uses 100% renewable electricity to power the final assembly of 67% of its PC and display products worldwide30. Z by HP continues to add sustainable products that incorporate ocean-bound plastics, recycled materials, and is innovating in every aspect from packaging to energy efficiency.

Pricing and availability31:

