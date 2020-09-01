Dr. Alice Prince Speaks Out on Staying Resilient in Tough Times
In a recent article, Alice Prince offered some advice to stay resilientST. LOUIS, MISSOURI , UNITED STATES, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent article for the publication Incredible Things, Dr. Alice Prince shared some advice for professionals to stay resilient when times get tough.
Dr. Prince currently acts as CEO and president of Pathways United, a full-service workforce and education consulting firm that specializes in diversity and inclusion. She holds a B.S. from St. Louis University and a Master of Arts in Communication Management from Webster University.
In the recent article, Alice Prince offered six key pieces of advice for staying resilient. She stressed how vital it is for professionals to stay strong right now, given the unprecedented situation that the pandemic has presented us with.
First, Dr. Alice Prince suggested that professionals learn to feel uncomfortable without suffering and to accept that circumstances are always changing.
Further, she urged professionals to reassess and refine their goals during tough times.
“Hard times can be a perfect time in life to re-examine one’s professional and personal goals,” shared Dr. Prince.
“Just as change externally is inevitable, so is internal change. With experience, resilient professionals learn to widen their perspective and align their values with their actions in a new context.”
She also explained how when things seem to go wrong in our lives, we look for someone or something to blame. She said that we should work to replace this blame with building new relationships.
Finally, Dr. Alice Prince encouraged readers to remember that failure is learning, and learning is success and to focus on the positive side and practice gratitude.
“A positive outlook will improve one’s approach to problems. Instead of being overwhelming, they become exciting challenges that develop the individual. One cannot achieve resilience without large doses of gratitude,” said Dr. Alice Prince.
For more information, visit https://draliceprince.com/. Or follow her on twitter at @DrAlicePrince1
About Alice Prince
Born in St. Louis (MO), Dr. Alice Prince graduated with a Bachelor of Science from St. Louis University before she achieved her Master of Arts in Communication Management at Webster University. With her passion for education and in her own personal pursuit of academic excellence, Prince went on to receive a Doctorate in Educational leadership and completed a groundbreaking study and research on the effects of student success and teacher-bullying. After receiving her Doctorate, she continued her educational pursuit, engaging in a post-master’s certification program at Washington University to learn about program evaluations and scientific assessments. Following her studies, Prince pursued her passion for youth employment and empowerment by serving as the Executive Director at the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE). After working with SLATE for several years, Prince is currently acting as the CEO and president of Pathways United — a full-service workforce and education consultant firm specializing in diversity and inclusion.
Dr. Alice Prince
Pathways United
"..."
email us here