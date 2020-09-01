Coronavirus - Libya: COVID-19 Update (1st September 2020)

Today, National Center For Diseases Control in #Libya has announced an additional 658 COVID19 patients, as well as 217 recovery and 5 deaths.Thus, the total as of today, 14624 COVID19 patients, of whom 1676 recovered, and 242 died.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean.
