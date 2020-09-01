Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 885 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,213 in the last 365 days.

Yvette Hirang Joins MGP as Culinary Chef

She supports ProTerra® product development

/EIN News/ -- ATCHISON, Kan., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI) has named Yvette Hirang its new Culinary Chef, an integral role as the company addresses the plant-based foods trend with its recently launched ProTerra® textured wheat and pea proteins. She joins the R&D team at MGP’s technical center in Atchison.

“With the heightened popularity of plant-based foods and our food service initiative, Yvette will help create ProTerra-based foods that are good-textured, savory and delicious to cater to the discriminating palate of millennials and Generation Z,” said Ody Maningat, chief science officer and vice president of R&D. “Her customer-facing responsibilities, working jointly with our sales team, will help provide solutions to product developers and food designers across the markets we serve.”

Maningat noted that Hirang has a unique set of talents in culinary arts, sales, communications, marketing and strategic management. She is a Certified Sous Chef and ServSafe Certified.

“Yvette will conduct food recipe development for key MGP products and showcase these new foods at industry events and with key customers when travel is possible post-COVID 19,” said Ingredient Solutions Vice President of Sales and Marketing Mike Buttshaw.

Most recently, Hirang was a culinary and sales consultant with Reinhart Foodservice. Her additional work in food service included sous chef with SAGE Dining Services, which serves independent and private colleges, and the culinary program at Johnson County Community College in Kansas. She also held sous chef positions at several Kansas City-area country clubs and is a chef instructor at the Culinary Center of Kansas City.

Hirang received an AAS (Associate of Arts & Sciences) degree in Culinary Arts/Chef Training from Johnson County Community College in 2012. Prior, she obtained a B.A. in Communications, Advertising and Public Relations from Ateneo de Manila University and a MMT (Master’s in Management Technology) from DeLaSalle University in Lipa, Philippines.

About MGP
Founded in 1941, MGP (Nasdaq: MGPI) is a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. Distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins and vodkas, which are carefully crafted through a combination of art and science backed by a long history of experience. The company's proteins and starches are created in the same manner and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products. MGP additionally is a top producer of high quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The company is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, where it produces premium distilled spirits and food ingredients. The company also produces distilled spirits in Washington, D.C., and at its historic distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4df96d4e-64d9-4c1e-9714-435858d7741d

Media Contact: Jenell Loschke, 913.360.5403
jenell.loschke@mgpingredients.com

Primary Logo

Yvette Hirang

Yvette Hirang is new Culinary Chef at MGP Ingredients, Inc.

You just read:

Yvette Hirang Joins MGP as Culinary Chef

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.