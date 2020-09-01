Yvette Hirang Joins MGP as Culinary Chef

She supports ProTerra® product development

/EIN News/ -- ATCHISON, Kan., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI) has named Yvette Hirang its new Culinary Chef, an integral role as the company addresses the plant-based foods trend with its recently launched ProTerra® textured wheat and pea proteins. She joins the R&D team at MGP’s technical center in Atchison.



“With the heightened popularity of plant-based foods and our food service initiative, Yvette will help create ProTerra-based foods that are good-textured, savory and delicious to cater to the discriminating palate of millennials and Generation Z,” said Ody Maningat, chief science officer and vice president of R&D. “Her customer-facing responsibilities, working jointly with our sales team, will help provide solutions to product developers and food designers across the markets we serve.”

Maningat noted that Hirang has a unique set of talents in culinary arts, sales, communications, marketing and strategic management. She is a Certified Sous Chef and ServSafe Certified.

“Yvette will conduct food recipe development for key MGP products and showcase these new foods at industry events and with key customers when travel is possible post-COVID 19,” said Ingredient Solutions Vice President of Sales and Marketing Mike Buttshaw.

Most recently, Hirang was a culinary and sales consultant with Reinhart Foodservice. Her additional work in food service included sous chef with SAGE Dining Services, which serves independent and private colleges, and the culinary program at Johnson County Community College in Kansas. She also held sous chef positions at several Kansas City-area country clubs and is a chef instructor at the Culinary Center of Kansas City.

Hirang received an AAS (Associate of Arts & Sciences) degree in Culinary Arts/Chef Training from Johnson County Community College in 2012. Prior, she obtained a B.A. in Communications, Advertising and Public Relations from Ateneo de Manila University and a MMT (Master’s in Management Technology) from DeLaSalle University in Lipa, Philippines.

