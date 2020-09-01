Andrena Partners With Hanini Group To Bring Wireless Internet Service To Properties Across Newark
Andrena Internet
Andrena partners with Hanini Group to bring affordable high-speed wireless internet service to properties across Newark, New JerseyNEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrena, a New Jersey founded startup that provides high-speed Internet starting at $25 per month, is excited to announce a partnership with Hanini Group to bring high-speed wireless Internet service to many of their properties across Newark. The need for high-speed wireless internet has never been greater as the Global COVID-19 Pandemic forces thousands of Newark residents to work and learn remotely.
Currently residents in The Clinton Street Lofts, 35 Edison Place, and 87-91 Halsey Street can connect to the Internet through Andrena's technology installed within the buildings. Additionally, Andrena's high-speed internet service will be available to many residents throughout Downtown Newark. Using a proprietary router that automatically connects to Andrena's network when powered on, installation for Downtown Newark residents outside of Hanini Group's properties takes only a matter of minutes and is conducted in person by an Andrena employee in protective gear.
Andrena Internet starts at $25 per month for up to 50 Mbps of wireless Internet. The first month of Internet is free and contracts are on a month-to-month basis. Residents in certain buildings can also receive speeds of up to 100 Mbps or 200 Mbps of wireless Internet for $40 per month. Customers can control their subscription through Andrena's online dashboard, with 24/7 New Jersey-based customer support.
"Andrena is excited to partner with Hanini Group and help their residents stay connected with affordable high-speed internet," says Neil Chatterjee, Co-Founder & CEO of Andrena. "Especially during the unprecedented challenge that COVID-19 has introduced to us all, an affordable and reliable internet connection is more important than ever."
"Andrena was able to quickly provide their wireless internet service to our tenants in locations where other ISP's were not servicing or planning to service," said Amer Hanini of Hanini Group. "Being able to provide an affordable high-speed internet option to our tenants through Andrena is a game changer. We're extremely excited to have them as a partner across our Residential and Commercial Portfolio. Additionally, partnering with providers that want to give back to the City of Newark is important to us, so when Andrena offered to contribute to our efforts to help Central Ward Councilwoman LaMonica R. McIver in providing meals to seniors during the month of May, we knew we picked a solid partner."
To check whether Andrena is available at your address, simply visit their website at http://www.andrena.com and conduct an availability check. If you're interested in Andrena Internet coming to your building, you can contact Andrena's sales team at http://www.andrena.com/property
About Andrena
Andrena provides high-speed Internet starting at $25 per month. With Andrena, the first month of Internet is free and contracts are on a month-to-month basis. Founded in Princeton, NJ, Andrena operates throughout Princeton, Hoboken, Newark, and Harrison, New Jersey and in Brooklyn, New York. Andrena is backed by leading Silicon Valley and New York venture capital funds. To check whether Andrena is available at your address, visit their website at http://www.andrena.com. Potential customers also can contact Andrena at 256-907-8690 or email support@andrena.com.
