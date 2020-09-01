Ramp Closures Toll 43 / Interstate 70 - Fallowfield Township

​

PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of closure of the Toll 43 South to I-70 east (Ramp E) and the I-70 East to Toll 43 South (Ramp A) which connects Toll 43 and Interstate 70. The closures will begin on Tuesday, September 8 and will continue through the end of October 2020. The closures will be in place Monday through Friday with a temporary reopening to traffic on weekends.

The closures will allow crews to perform maintenance work on the ramps. A marked detour will be in place using the northbound 43 exit and cloverleaf loop for I-70 traffic going to Toll 43 South. Toll 43 South traffic going to I-70 East will use I-70 west exit to Exit 35 and reenter I-70 eastbound.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

