Cobalt Introduces the New R6 Outboard Sport Runabout

An uncompromising blend of luxury, comfort, build quality, style and performance, the new R6 demonstrates Cobalt’s commitment to the growing outboard market

/EIN News/ -- NEODESHA, Kan., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With day boating becoming an even more popular way to get back to nature, Cobalt Boats has introduced the all-new R6 Outboard sport runabout, yet another way for discerning boaters to enjoy the quality, styling, amenities and performance that are the hallmarks of every Cobalt model. With its sleek lines and unsurpassed outboard power, the R6 Outboard offers families an even more versatile, economical and comfortable way to spend time together and enjoy a full range of salt-water and lake activities, with all the convenience and capability afforded by the latest in boating technology.



With its roomy, expansive interior, the 25' 5" R6 Outboard accommodates up to 14 passengers with plenty of space for people and gear. At the helm, a comfortable captain’s chair faces a Garmin glass cockpit with dual 7-in. touchscreen displays in a black glass dash, ready to help manage a variety of engine options from Yamaha or Mercury. The long list of standard equipment includes a 6-speaker Bluetooth-compatible AM/FM/stereo sound system with an iPod/USB/MP3 port; user-programmable LED interior lighting; a rear beam-wide swim platform with Cobalt’s patented Swim Step; durable double-needle stitched upholstery throughout; a head with Porta Potti; thoughtful in-floor bow and cockpit storage, and even a built-in removable 35-quart cooler.

Available amenities include dual Garmin 10-in. touchscreen displays; a choice of a manual or electric folding tower or rigid sport top with up to four tower speakers; a dash-mounted mobile phone holder with wireless charger; audio system upgrades that provide up to 14 speakers throughout the boat; dark interior surfaces that feature Cobalt’s new ‘Fresco-Chill’ cool-touch material to keep temperatures 15-20° cooler than traditional vinyl; an electric porcelain head with sink console; a dinette table; an electrically powered helm seat; numerous exterior and interior color options, and much more.

Built to the rugged Cobalt standards of strength and durability, the R6 Outboard is designed to handle salt- and freshwater boating with ease, with plenty of room for friends or a growing family to create a lifetime of memories on the water.

“Maintaining Cobalt’s high standards for day boat value and performance, the new R6 Outboard demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the important outboard market,” said Shane Stanfill, Cobalt’s President. “With true Cobalt style, quality, handling, comfort and advanced technology, the R6 Outboard makes the convenience of day boating available to an even wider audience of boating enthusiasts,” he added.

Currently entering production, the Cobalt R6 Outboard is available for order through Cobalt’s World Class Dealer Network.

About Cobalt : Headquartered in Neodesha, KS, Cobalt Boats LLC, is a publicly owned, industry-leading manufacturer of luxury family day boats. Combining uncompromising product quality with customer-inspired innovation and value, Cobalt, a division of Malibu Boats, has earned an international reputation for unmatched customer satisfaction through its World Class Dealer Network. Learn more at www.cobaltboats.com .

