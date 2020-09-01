Children's Book Shows Young Boy and His "Letter from Santa Claus"
“Robin Jones' touching story depicts healing and nurturing power of father's love and a child's belief in Santa Claus”
Love and a firm belief can heal the soul and the body.”BRITISH COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A few years ago, author Robin Jones was digging around in his attic and found a
scrapbook from when he was a boy, around six or seven years old. It was full of
get-well cards, Valentine's cards, Christmas notes and a letter from Santa Claus
back when he was hospitalized for pneumonia. Jones ascribes his recovery to the
letter from Saint Nick, along with the care of the physicians and hospital staff. This
bit of nostalgia and memories of cherished moments with his family inspired him to
pen a heartwarming children's book following a young boy and his "Letter from
Santa Claus”.
The story is set during the winter of 1949, when five-year-old Robin catches
pneumonia and has to be hospitalized. His doctors and nurses care for him well,
and though his father is hard at work he always makes sure to visit Robin and read
him stories. One night, he wakes the boy up to share a special letter he received
from Santa Claus, telling the little boy about exciting things happening at the North
Pole in preparation for Christmas. These precious moments with his father, and the
heartwarming letter from Santa, proves to be just what Robin needs to get better
and get discharged from the hospital in time for Christmas.
"A father's love for his child and belief in Santa Claus are a big part of healing,"
Jones says with authority. "Reading to your children on a one on one basis is like
magic for the closeness it can bring."
The story blends children's stories with fairy tales and religious lessons, it also
represents African Americans well. And most importantly it shows the benefits of
having strong bonds between family members. With "Letter from Santa Claus"
Jones keeps the magic of Christmas and family values alive and shares it with his
readers. "Love and a firm belief can heal the soul and the body." Jones says.
About the Author:
Robin Jones is the middle child of five from a mixed heritage family. His father had
a First Nations mother and a West Indian father who was the first black teacher in
East York (Toronto, Canada) in 1923. Jones' great, great grandfather was a slave
who escaped through the Underground Railway to Ontario back in the 1800s. On
the other hand, Jones' mother was Irish and came to Canada via the United States
when she was a teen, and though she was engaged to another she fell in love with
Jones' father and they eloped during the 1930s, when mixed marriages were
frowned upon. Jones has six children, seven grandchildren and one great
grandchild. He tries to his best to write a poem every day and belongs to a
storytelling group in Victoria. He enjoys art, live theater, music and cooking, and
loves to entertain and host gatherings.
Letter from Santa Claus by Robin Jones