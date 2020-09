Children's Book Shows Young Boy and His "Letter from Santa Claus"

Robin Jones

“Robin Jones' touching story depicts healing and nurturing power of father's love and a child's belief in Santa Claus”

Love and a firm belief can heal the soul and the body.” — Robin Jones

BRITISH COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- A few years ago, author Robin Jones was digging around in his attic and found ascrapbook from when he was a boy, around six or seven years old. It was full ofget-well cards, Valentine's cards, Christmas notes and a letter from Santa Claus back when he was hospitalized for pneumonia. Jones ascribes his recovery to theletter from Saint Nick, along with the care of the physicians and hospital staff. Thisbit of nostalgia and memories of cherished moments with his family inspired him topen a heartwarming children's book following a young boy and his "Letter fromSanta Claus”.The story is set during the winter of 1949, when five-year-old Robin catchespneumonia and has to be hospitalized. His doctors and nurses care for him well,and though his father is hard at work he always makes sure to visit Robin and readhim stories. One night, he wakes the boy up to share a special letter he receivedfrom Santa Claus, telling the little boy about exciting things happening at the NorthPole in preparation for Christmas. These precious moments with his father, and theheartwarming letter from Santa, proves to be just what Robin needs to get betterand get discharged from the hospital in time for Christmas."A father's love for his child and belief in Santa Claus are a big part of healing,"Jones says with authority. "Reading to your children on a one on one basis is likemagic for the closeness it can bring."The story blends children's stories with fairy tales and religious lessons, it alsorepresents African Americans well. And most importantly it shows the benefits ofhaving strong bonds between family members. With "Letter from Santa Claus"Jones keeps the magic of Christmas and family values alive and shares it with hisreaders. "Love and a firm belief can heal the soul and the body." Jones says.About the Author:Robin Jones is the middle child of five from a mixed heritage family. His father hada First Nations mother and a West Indian father who was the first black teacher inEast York (Toronto, Canada) in 1923. Jones' great, great grandfather was a slavewho escaped through the Underground Railway to Ontario back in the 1800s. Onthe other hand, Jones' mother was Irish and came to Canada via the United Stateswhen she was a teen, and though she was engaged to another she fell in love withJones' father and they eloped during the 1930s, when mixed marriages werefrowned upon. Jones has six children, seven grandchildren and one greatgrandchild. He tries to his best to write a poem every day and belongs to astorytelling group in Victoria. He enjoys art, live theater, music and cooking, andloves to entertain and host gatherings.

Letter from Santa Claus by Robin Jones