» News » 2020 » Castlewood State Park hosts virtual conceptual dev...

Castlewood State Park hosts virtual conceptual development planning meeting Sept. 17

Virtual attendance is encouraged, but not required

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, SEPT. 1, 2020 – Due to gathering restrictions in the current local health order, representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend Castlewood State Park’s first virtual conceptual development planning meeting at 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 17. The meeting will be streamed live on the Missouri State Parks Facebook page. Virtual attendance is encouraged, but not required. For those who wish to attend in person, the meeting will begin at 5 p.m. in Shelter 2.

As the long-range plan for the park is updated, the public is encouraged to come learn more about the planning process, ask questions and provide input regarding future park use and development.

For more information on conceptual development planning, please visit mostateparks.com/page/55051/conceptual-development-plan-process. A 30-day comment period will begin on Sept. 18, with a survey available online at mostateparks.com/park/castlewood-state-park.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are held for all state parks and historic sites, better allow two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to update the public on the current status and future plans for the parks and historic sites while offering visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.

Castlewood State Park is located at 1401 Kiefer Creek Road in Ballwin. For more information about the conceptual development planning meeting or about other events at the park, call 636-938-7198.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

###