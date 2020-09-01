Tenant Inc, Storelocal® and ClaimsPro Streamline Claims Management

Through streamlining the process between customers and loss claims, Mariposa brings what we believe is the first protection integration through a website in the industry.” — Lance Watkins, Tenant Inc

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tenant Inc’s marketing website for self-storage operators now offers customers seamless, self-service online access to the property protection claims process.

“We are pleased to enhance Mariposa’s cutting-edge website technology with the added benefit of direct access to leading loss claim processing technology,” said Lance Watkins, CEO of Tenant Inc. “Through streamlining the process between customers and loss claims with real-time interaction, two-way communication, document signing and photo uploading, Mariposa has, what we believe, delivered the first protection integration through a website in the industry.”

Tenant Inc’s website technology integrates with leading claims management technology, allowing customers to communicate directly with the Storelocal® protection plan adjuster through a secure portal on the Mariposa website. Users can submit claims, monitor real-time claim status and progress in a centralized communication hub for all involved stakeholders. Additionally, the platform is secured by 2048-bit SSL encryption, which authenticates user access for added security.

“This is another way Tenant Inc leverages Nectar technology to integrate with our partners to deliver nothing but exemplary service to our customers,” said Travis Morrow, CEO of Storelocal® Storage Co-op.

To schedule a demo of Mariposa or to learn why storage operators are investing with Tenant Inc, contact Bruce Heverly at bruce@tenantinc.com or 775-846-1729.

About Tenant Inc

Tenant Inc, headquartered in Newport Beach, California, develops real estate property technologies for a seamless user experience. Our open platform is designed to create customizable solutions through a suite of product offerings for storage operators, including innovative property management software, cutting-edge websites, digital marketing services and signage, Tenant Interface platform, and the self-storage industry’s first and only global distribution system. At Tenant Inc., technology and real estate are in our DNA. We call it renting reimagined.

About Storelocal® Storage Co-op

Storelocal® is a cooperative of self-storage owners and operators coming together to increase their competitive advantage in the marketplace. Focused on independence, problem solving and buying power, our members leverage new and existing resources to lower their operational costs and increase their profit. We provide a scalable platform of products and services aligned to the needs of our owners. These include the Voluntary Brand Program, bringing independent owners together under one name and on one website; Storelocal® Protection, offering independents a combination of products and profits formerly only available to REITs and large operators; and through our sister company, Tenant Inc., Hummingbird management software and a comprehensive technology platform to meet every aspect of owners’ needs. All of our products and services are by owners, for owners. For more information about the Storelocal® Storage Co-op, please visit www.selfstorage.coop.