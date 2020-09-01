/EIN News/ -- WISeKey & iStorage Team Up to Secure Your Digital Life

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to more and more employees working from home, thus spreading organizations’ sensitive data to unsecure places. The combination of WISeKey’s Common Criteria certified secure microprocessors and iStorage’s expertise to design certified secure data storage solutions will create safe digital environments for remote work.

Watch the WISeKey iStorage Times Square Nasdaq tower campaign

Geneva, Switzerland – London, United Kingdom – September 1, 2020: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, and iStorage, the award-winning and trusted global leader of hardware encrypted data storage and cloud encryption devices, announced today they are partnering to design unique new solutions to protect sensitive data at rest or in transit and to offer ultimate security against hackers, detecting and responding to all forms of tampering.

According to a Gartner Research study published in April 2020, 74% of companies plan to permanently shift to more remote work post COVID-19. The risk of data loss surges among other cybersecurity issues when sensitive corporate data is stored out of the companies’ secure digital environment. This also raises a serious liability concern: who’s responsible in case of data loss? iStorage’s answer is to incorporate WISeKey’s best secure elements into robust data storage devices and secure both companies’ and employees’ digital lives.

For decades, WISeKey has been one of the very few recognized providers of hardware and software first-in-class digital security solutions for cybercrime protection, people and object identification and authentication. The company has been designing secure chips which are massively used in highly sensitive applications such as banking, national ID or PayTV. Therefore, most of these chips are certified to Common Criteria EAL5+, one of the highest government grade security certifications.

iStorage shares the same independent security certification approach for its award-winning HDD/SSD (diskAshur® range), Flash drives (datAshur® range) and cloud encryption modules (cloudAshur®). For instance, some of these devices are certified by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) following FIPS 140-2 Level 3 standard, one of the strongest and globally recognized digital security levels. iStorage’s products are also included in the NATO Information Assurance Product Catalogue (NIACP) and certified to NATO Restricted Level. NCSC CPA and NLNCSA BSPA are other prestigious certifications received by iStorage.

“The new work behaviors induced from the global lockdown situation are generating new challenges to the companies’ IT organizations. The big question is how to bring corporate data security to the employees’ homes,” indicated Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey. “iStorage and WISeKey together have decided to contribute and win this challenge providing certified data protection solutions to match the most stringent requirements.”

"Today, iStorage is proud to count among its clients many of the world’s largest corporations from a range of sectors, including the government, defense, police and healthcare sectors among others, who rely on our secure solutions to comply with regulations and directives, such as GDPR, HIPAA and CCPA,” comments iStorage CEO John Michael. “Our partnership with WISeKey will help address the data protection and cybersecurity challenges many are currently facing with increased remote work.”

To learn more about WISeKey and its security solutions, visit WISeKey.com .

For more information on iStorage’s data protection solutions, visit iStorage-uk.com .

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

