Inspiring youth for social and environmental impact

WWF-Canada and Chantiers jeunesse partner to provide leadership and environmental opportunities for youth

/EIN News/ -- Montreal, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WWF-Canada and Chantiers jeunesse are pleased to join their efforts to strengthen youth engagement and further skill-building to benefit nature and communities throughout Canada in a joint pilot project called the Eco-leadership Journey: build your skills for the future.

About the Eco-Leadership Journey

The Eco-Leadership Journey offers the opportunity to carry out a project that has significant environmental impact. Thanks to WWF-Canada and Chantiers jeunesse, participants will receive support and funding for their urban biodiversity or cleanup project.

From the analysis of the social and environmental impact, to the creation of a project budget and a communications strategy to engage your community, our team will support eco leaders through each step helping them develop leadership skills and bring their amazing ideas to life.

Applicants should be between 18 and 30 years old and must be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident of Canada or a Protected Person in Canada. Visit our website to submit your application and share your project idea.

Elizabeth Hendriks, VP of Restoration and Regeneration says:

“The Eco-Leadership Journey program is offering youth the opportunity to share their commitment to nature conservation while building valuable leadership skills. Youth all around the world are already active and interested in today’s pressing environmental issues, and this is another opportunity for them to get involved with the support of WWF-Canada and Chantiers jeunesse.”

Stéphanie Fey, Program Director of Chantiers jeunesse says:

“Inspired by youth and their drive to make a positive environmental impact, Chantiers jeunesse is excited to launch this innovative program with WWF-Canada. Developing leadership skills and tools for and with youth is at the core of our mandate, so it's only natural that we join our efforts to encourage them to become agents of change and to develop their full potential.”

About World Wildlife Fund Canada

WWF-Canada creates solutions to the environmental challenges that matter most for Canadians. We work in places that are unique and ecologically important, so that nature, wildlife and people thrive together. Because we are all wildlife. For more information, visit wwf.ca.

About Chantiers jeunesse

Founded in 1980, Chantiers jeunesse is an NPO whose mission is to foster the development of young active and engaged citizens by enabling them to contribute to the improvement of a community's living environment and thus to develop their potential and their while discovering a new country or region. For more information, visit cj.qc.ca

For more information contact:

Alexandra del Castello, Associate specialist, Communications, WWF-Canada

adelcastello@wwfcanada.org, 647 246-6996

Laura Beaurain, Communications Manager, Chantiers jeunesse

lbeaurain@cj.qc.ca, 514 431-1398