EnviroServe Acquires Bodine and WEG Environmental Businesses from Univar Solutions

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroServe, a Savage Company, has purchased two environmental businesses—Bodine Services of the Midwest (Bodine) and Weavertown Environmental Group (WEG)—from Univar Solutions. This acquisition expands and enhances EnviroServe’s when you need us, where you need us” network of highly-trained teams with specialized equipment, providing emergency response, environmental remediation and waste management services throughout the United States.

“We’re excited to grow our environmental services business, building on existing relationships and offering additional capabilities to our combined set of Customers,” said Nathan Savage, Environmental Sector President for Savage. “With our recent acquisition of Northridge Group and several new locations opening, EnviroServe has become a significant player in the environmental services and waste management industries. We’re continuing to aggressively expand our services and geographic reach in North America so we can provide Customers with industry-leading service when, where and how they need us.”

Founded in 1960, Bodine provides waste management, environmental consulting and contracting, and plant maintenance in Illinois, Indiana and Iowa. WEG is based in Pennsylvania and has been in business for nearly 40 years, providing services that include emergency response, industrial cleaning, site remediation, and workplace training on safety, health and environmental practices.

EnviroServe provides comprehensive solutions for emergency and planned environmental service needs for industrial, commercial and residential Customers, including:

  • 24-hour emergency spill and disaster response
  • Environmental remediation
  • Waste transportation and disposal services
  • Soil and groundwater remediation
  • Specialized industrial and storage tank services
  • Railroad services including AAR repairs
  • Facility decontamination (including SafeSite℠ service for COVID-19)
  • Oil and gas environmental services
  • PCB remediation services

EnviroServe is part of Savage, a global provider of transportation, logistics, materials handling, and industrial services across Customers’ supply chains, helping enable Customers and Partners to Feed the World, Power Our Lives, and Sustain the Planet. Learn more at www.enviroserve.com and www.savageservices.com.

Jeff Hymas
EnviroServe
801-944-6584
jeffhymas@savageservices.com

