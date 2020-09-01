Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Circle Logistics Begins Posting Available Freight Loads on NextLOAD

--Carriers can use “Book Now” button on NextLOAD to see current rates and book without further interaction--

/EIN News/ -- FORT WAYNE, Ind., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circle Logistics, an industry-leading provider of ground transportation solutions across the U.S., announced today that the company will immediately begin posting up to 600 available freight loads daily directly to NextLOAD, a free load board built for carriers, brokers and shippers. The platform offers a seamless electronic booking solution, including upfront rates and a “Book Now” feature, allowing carriers to execute loads directly without hassle.

NextLOAD, a product of Apex Capital Corp, delivers a faster and more transparent load board, free of charge. Features including available load alerts, customized searches, credit checks, real-time refresh and a fuel finder provide carriers with a more user-friendly experience. Additionally, carriers can search for equipment types, back hauls or create a schedule to plan loads ahead of a route.

“We are always looking for additional booking capacity opportunities for our thousands of shipper customers around the United States, especially a convenient and free solution like NextLOAD,” said Andrew Smith, vice president of sales and operations for Circle Logistics.

In March, Circle announced a partnership to book loads via DAT Book Now, an automated freight-tendering technology platform. DAT operates the largest truckload freight marketplace in North America.

Established in Fort Wayne in 2011, Circle Logistics is one of the fastest-growing transportation companies in the country, servicing more than $200 million in freight spend in 2019. Circle’s large, privately-owned fleet fuels the delivery of a full lineup of trucking services, including dry van, temperature-controlled, flatbed, auto hauling, specialized or oversized, and expedited freight. Circle Logistics was ranked #43 on Transport Topics’ list of Top Freight Brokerage Firms in 2020 and was recently named one of 2020’s Top 100 Third-Party Logistics (3PL) providers by Inbound Logistics.

For more information on Circle Logistics, please visit www.circledelivers.com. For DAT, please visit www.dat.com.

