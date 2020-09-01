Axcient Launches Inaugural MSP Xperience Virtual Event

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient , a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced its inaugural partner event called the MSP Xperience . The virtual half-day education event will take place on September 25, offering MSPs best practices and actionable takeaways for adding and growing Managed Security Services.



“We are thrilled to unveil our inaugural MSP Xperience event,” said David Bennett, CEO at Axcient. “We are committed to partner success and how MSPs can Protect Everything™. Now, more than ever cybersecurity is critical for MSPs and their clients. MSP Xperience is the place to be for MSPs investing in Managed Security and will feature best practices from industry experts and virtual networking for MSPs. We look forward to hosting MSP Xperience on September 25.”

This event be will conducted as a thought leadership forum as well as a networking and community-building event for MSPs. Partnering vendors of the half-day virtual event include Microsoft, CompTIA, ConnectWise, Bitdefender, Compliancy Group, Liongard, and our media partner ChannelPro. As leading managed security vendors and experts in the industry, each will be offering a best practice for all attendees that highlights their expertise for a specific security layer.

The Managed Security theme of the event will cover three topics, including:

Layered and cloud security and how to build your Managed Security tech-stack

The remote topology and how the security profile changed

Overcoming the human “weakest-link” presented by evolving phishing tactics

Axcient leaders will also be providing an overview of the new Partner Program with an emphasis on the partner journey. As a 100 percent channel-focused company, Axcient is committed to the partner journey and ensuring a world-class experience for its partners. From the first interaction with Axcient to trialing the technology, onboarding, training, technical support, and more—Axcient is committed to partner growth.

To learn more about Axcient and the MSP Xperience Virtual half-day event, please visit www.axcient.com/msp-xperience-2020.

About Axcient

Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Axcient x360 empowers MSPs to Protect Everything™ by combining SaaS Backup, BCDR, and secure File Sync & Share into one platform and experience for MSPs. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects businesses data and continuity in the event of security breaches , human error, and natural disasters . For more information, visit www.axcient.com .

