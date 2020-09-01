Enhanced StateMonitor from HEIDENHAIN Meets Today’s Machine Control Connectivity Needs

-Connected Machining/Industry 4.0-

/EIN News/ -- Schaumburg, IL, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With its new 1.3.0 software upgrade, HEIDENHAIN’s StateMonitor system offers today’s CNC manufacturers a modernized and most effective way to connect their control and PC systems. Including newly added StateMonitor options, users involved in this Industry 4.0 connected machining initiative can now more simply view data and evaluate control processes remotely and in real time. This can be used to connect and monitor both HEIDENHAIN and non-HEIDENHAIN controls.

A uniquely easy installation and start-up process of the StateMonitor software on a company network is now enabling many companies to quickly become familiar with machine-data acquisition. And because HEIDENHAIN is also committed to adhering to strict user ownership of data, users are finding their individual needs can be met. This includes dictating the amount and types of data collected for viewing from their various production facilities, as well as the specific applications evaluating it.

Some of the new 1.3.0 StateMonitor enhancements and features include:

MaintenanceManager (option 6) allows for appropriate organization of maintenances and recording of their execution.

(option 6) allows for appropriate organization of maintenances and recording of their execution. Signals (option 7) allows for the collection of machine-specific signals and their monitoring over any period of time.

(option 7) allows for the collection of machine-specific signals and their monitoring over any period of time. Database Enhancement - The transition to a more powerful PostgreSQL database and unique IDs enables a further reduction of access times to the collected data.

As a monitoring system, StateMonitor places an overview of the machine status at the user’s fingertips at all times, making it possible to react quickly in case of faults. The software helps to avoid unnecessary downtime and bottlenecks while at the same time improving machine utilization and availability. The machine data is available on any device that has a current web browser installed, no matter where its user is located —even on a tablet or smartphone.

About HEIDENHAIN

DR. JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH, headquartered in Traunreut, Germany, develops and supports motion control feedback solutions for the machine tool, semiconductor, electronics assembly and test, metrology, automation, medical, energy, biotechnology and other global markets. HEIDENHAIN employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide in its core business activities. The North American subsidiary is HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION, headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, and San Jose, CA, and has been serving the U.S. industry for over 50 years. Here nine company brands are represented. More information at: www.heidenhain.us/about-us

