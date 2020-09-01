Vector Solutions Unveils Dynamic Brand Evolution to Help Organizations Prepare for the Speed of Change

All Vector Brands are Becoming Vector Solutions; Change Brings New Resources and Increased Innovation

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, FL, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Are you ready for the speed of change? We are.

Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance optimization solutions, announced today a dynamic brand evolution as Vector moves to formally transition all its individual brand names to the Vector Solutions name. This change includes a new Vector Solutions logo and website and is guided by Vector’s goal: to help organizations and individuals prepare for the changes ahead brought about by new technologies, complex compliance regulations, and more challenging workplaces and environments.

Included in this brand evolution is the transition of 18 brands, all of which serve mission-critical organizations in the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), industrial manufacturing, public safety, and education industries. In addition to promoting greater brand awareness and unity, this change will provide organizations and individuals access to Vector’s entire suite of specialized integrated learning and performance solutions to help them achieve the operational readiness that’s critical to success.

“As the world continues to evolve and present new challenges for our most critical industries, it’s important for Vector to evolve as well and bring new opportunities and ways of thinking to our customers. That’s why we’re on a path to change all of our brand names to Vector Solutions,” said Vector Solutions CEO Marc Scheipe. “This exciting and forward-thinking change is part of our increased focus on innovation and reflects Vector’s mission to serve everyday heroes by delivering intelligent software solutions that empower them to make safer, smarter, better decisions.”

A cornerstone of Vector’s brand evolution is the introduction of four specialized solution areas to help customers perform at the highest level: Learning, Operational Readiness, Workforce Management, and Risk Management. Innovative and dynamic products available in these solutions will allow organizations and individuals to better manage and report training, credentials, incidents, hazards, schedules, shifts, and more.

While Vector has begun to roll out elements of this brand evolution, the newly designed Vector Solutions website and full brand transitions to the Vector name and logo are expected to be completed in the Spring of 2021. Vector does not anticipate any service changes or disruption to customers and remains focused on providing world-class, high-touch service during this transition period.

Included among the 18 brands that will transition to the Vector Solutions name and brand are the company’s premier brand names:

RedVector

Convergence Training

TargetSolutions

SafeSchools

IndustrySafe

CrewSense

SafeColleges

Exceptional Child

TeachPoint

Casino Essentials

Visit getready.vectorsolutions.com to learn more about this dynamic next phase.

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance optimization, delivers award-winning SaaS solutions to help organizations and individuals operate at the highest level and prepare for more challenging workplaces and environments. Providing industry-focused solutions that connect content and technology, its unique product set includes learning management, continuing education (CE), compliance training, workforce scheduling, safety management and more. Its extensive online and mobile learning library features carefully curated world-class content to meet the unique needs of professionals in the industrial, engineering, education and public safety industries. Reaching more than 19 thousand clients and 14 million users worldwide, Vector’s mission is to serve everyday heroes by delivering intelligent software solutions that empower them to make safer, smarter, better decisions.The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com. Follow us on Twitter @VectorPerform and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VectorPerformance.

