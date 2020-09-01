Alabama State University Selects Draganfly to Provide the Safe School Solution™ Utilizing it’s Vital Intelligence Technology

/EIN News/ -- Vital Intelligence’s Smart Thermal and Vital Sign Screening

Detects Potential Symptoms of COVID-19

Los Angeles, CA., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and systems developer is pleased to announce that Alabama State University (“ASU”) has selected Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence Smart Thermal Temperature Assessment Stations, Vital Signs Assessment Stations and Social Distancing awareness technologies to be used campus-wide to detect potential symptoms of COVID-19.

Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence Smart Thermal Assessment Station and Vital Sign Screening technology provides a quick, non-invasive (contactless) and anonymous measurement of an elevated body temperature and, with voluntary consent, heart rate, respiratory rate and O2 saturation, all from a camera that takes seconds to capture. The Social Distancing Awareness unit ensures compliance with social distancing guidelines.

Alabama State University has agreed to purchase and install 5 Smart Thermal and Vital Sign Assessment units and 5 Social Distancing Awareness units to be stationed across the campus and accessible by its staff, faculty and 4,000-plus students. Individuals who appear to have an elevated temperature could then be screened by a medical professional to confirm the presence of fever.

The Smart Thermal Temperature Assessment Stations, Vital Sign Assessment Stations and Social Distancing units are North American made and owned.

The platform does not register any personal data of the individual being screened. Data provided back to Alabama State University will include the number of individuals screened, number of elevated temperatures and potential cases with elevated vital signs detected and the time it took for each screening. The data will also provide real-time data on the overall health of Alabama State University’s community in relation to scans.

“As we enter into a new school year during this pandemic, the safety of our students, faculty and staff is of utmost importance,” said Dr. Quinton T. Ross Jr., President, Alabama State University. “We have implemented a number of safety measures as we prepared for the reopening of the campus. The Smart Thermal Temperature Screening Stations are an added layer of protocols that assist us in identifying and mitigating the risk of the spread of COVID-19. Draganfly has provided us with the approved requirements needed to do this effectively. The stations are an essential tool in screening large groups of people in a short period of time.”

“Re-opening our schools is imperative,” said Sen. Bobby Singleton (D- Greensboro). “We want to implement a safe, accurate and measurable protocol to enable this to happen. With all the fear, uncertainty and loss that COVID-19 has caused, we need to change the landscape of public education in Alabama. I am confident that the Draganfly Vital intelligence platform, which fits with the Safely Opening Schools (SOS) Program, will help to do just that.”

“We are excited that Alabama State University has chosen Draganfly to implement our Vital Intelligence technology on their campus,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “A screening protocol before entering their on-campus facilities is an important preventative measure during this pandemic. In addition, providing informative data in relation to the number of faculty, staff and students tested can help to assess the overall health of their facility and help to keep their school safe and open.”

About Alabama State University

Founded in 1867, Alabama State University is a comprehensive, regional institution offering students from across the nation and around the globe a world-class education. ASU’s learning experiences are holistic and are designed to develop intellectual, as well as social, moral, cultural and ethical values. ASU graduates are equipped with the skills, insights, attitudes and practical experiences that will enable them to become well-rounded, contributing citizens, fully qualified to take their places in their chosen professions and in service to humanity.

Over the past 15 years, ASU has experienced tremendous growth, both physically and academically. State-of-the-art academic facilities now grace the 395-acre campus. High-demand programs have been established and cutting-edge research is being conducted by ASU faculty and students. With a focus on a global initiative, the campus has a more diverse population while maintaining its proud heritage as one of the nation’s leading Historically Black College and Universities (HBCUs). We offer the Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science, as well as master’s and educational specialist degrees.

The University also offers the Ph.D. in microbiology, the Ed.D. and the Ph.D. in Educational Leadership, Policy and Law, the Clinical Doctorate in Physical Therapy and the Master of Science in Prosthetics and Orthotics.

For more information about Alabama State University, visit www.alasu.edu .

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY; OTCQB: DFLYF; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge and software and systems that revolutionize the way organization can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and technology developer serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com.

For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc , https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DFLYF/overview or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/draganfly-inc.

