Trex Hammers the Competition in Two Industry Awards Programs

New Product Innovations Hailed by Building Supply Dealers and Remodelers

/EIN News/ -- WINCHESTER, Va., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trex®, the #1 decking brand and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products, has done it again! The company, which has been recognized this year by virtually every aspect of the building industry, recently added two new awards to its growing list of 2020 accolades. Trex received a Golden Hammer Award from HBS Dealer for the newest infill additions to its Trex Signature ® railing collection. The company also captured two spots on Pro Remodelers’ list of “Top 100 Products” with its Trex Enhance ® decking and Trex Transcend ® railing kits.



“This recognition reinforces and reaffirms Trex as the ‘go-to’ decking brand for trade professionals,” said Leslie Adkins, vice president of marketing for Trex. “It is especially meaningful to us because it reflects the opinions of industry experts and our valued professional partners who rely on Trex products to deliver superior projects and client satisfaction.”

HBS Dealer Golden Hammer Award

Trex was lauded by the editorial staff at Hardware + Building Supply Dealer magazine as a winner of the publication’s iconic Golden Hammer Award. This long-standing industry program recognizes products that exemplify the gold standard in home improvement based on innovation, shelf appeal and overall value.

Just 27 products made the cut this year, with Trex earning recognition for its new Trex Signature railing glass and mesh infill options. Minimalist, sturdy and thoroughly modern, these industrial-inspired designs take Trex’s aluminum railing line beyond the basics and establish the brand as a leader in the higher-end railing market. Using the same external components as the rest of the Signature line, they allow channel partners to leverage inventory they already carry. They are also available in pre-packaged kits making them easy to order, stock, deliver and install.

To view the full list of 2020 Golden Hammer Award winners, visit the HBS Dealer website at https://www.hbsdealer.com/golden-hammer-strikes-2020 .

Pro Remodeler “Top 100 Products”

Each year, the editorial team at Pro Remodeler magazine tallies up reader engagement for the building materials, tools, fixtures and fittings that have appeared in the magazine over the past 12 months. The items that garnered the most interest are awarded inclusion in the publication’s highly competitive “Top 100 Products” list. Recognized in the Outdoor Living Products category, Trex made the 2020 list with two products representing its world-famous composite decking and industry-leading railing offerings.

In decking, the re-engineered Trex Enhance decking collection captured noteworthy attention and interest from the publication’s subscriber base of industry professionals. Designed to compete more directly with wood, this high-performance, lower-cost offering features the authentic charm and look of wood, without the hassles of ongoing maintenance and upkeep. Like all Trex decking, Enhance boards are made in the U.S.A. from at least 95% recycled material and come with 25-year Limited Residential and Fade & Stain warranties.

Trex also secured a second spot on this year’s list with its conveniently pre-packaged Trex Transcend railing kits. To help simplify the railing selection process, the company offers six of its most popular Transcend railing combinations in packaged kits, making it easier than ever to buy, stock and sell these sought-after railing looks. All of the pairings are offered in 6-ft. and 8-ft. horizontal spans, 8-ft. stairs, and 36-inch and 42-inch height dimensions to suit any outdoor living space.

The full list of “Top 100 Products” is featured in the August issue of Pro Remodeler and is posted to the magazine’s website at https://www.proremodeler.com/top-100-products-2020 .

These latest honors supplement a number of other industry awards and accolades the brand has earned this year, including:

2020 Best of Houzz Design Award (6 th consecutive year)

consecutive year) Builder Magazine’s Brand Use Study – #1 in Brand Familiarity, #1 Brand Most Used, #1 Brand Used Most in the Past Two Years, #1 in Overall Quality

Green Builder Media’s Brand Index – Highest score for the decking category

Green Builder Media’s Readers’ Choice Award – “Greenest decking” (10th year in a row)

For more information about Trex’s high-performance products, visit trex.com .

About Trex Company, Inc.

Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE: TREX] is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com . You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) or Houzz (trexcompany-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook (@TrexCompany) or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

Contact: Ben Arens or Sara Tatay

L.C. Williams & Associates

800/837-7123 or 312/565-3900

barens@lcwa.com or statay@lcwa.com