Algorithmia earns top marks in Machine Learning security, named market leader in ML lifecycle management

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algorithmia , a provider of machine learning operations and management software, was recognized for best-in-class security and integration in a recent review of six different machine learning (ML) enterprise lifecycle solutions by Kisaco Research. The study published in August, “Kisaco Research Leadership Chart on Enterprise ML Lifecycle Solutions 2020-21,” compares vendors across five criteria: Data Science, ML Design & Development, Production Operations, Security & Integrations, and lastly Market Execution & Strategy. The report gives Algorithmia top marks for Security & Integrations, and names the company a “market leader.”



“Algorithmia’s origins in providing enterprise grade security and integration for deploying ML applications in government agencies and banks has made it a stand out solution in our assessment,” said Michael Azoff, Chief Analyst, Kisaco Research.

Algorithmia manages the entire machine learning operations (MLOps) lifecycle, from source code to production, with all the security, collaboration and governance features enterprises expect. Over 120,000 engineers and data scientists have used Algorithmia to date, including the United Nations, Toyota Insurance MS&AD, Ernst & Young, Tevec, government intelligence agencies and Fortune 500 companies.

“Security has been a top requirement of our government agency and financial services customers, and our integration-first approach gives data scientists the most flexibility to innovate with the latest AI/ML tooling in this rapidly evolving arena,” said Diego Oppenheimer, CEO of Algorithmia.

Algorithmia’s enterprise-class security is based on a framework of role-based access controls, security APIs and system encryption which ensures continuous, uninterrupted operations. The security framework ensures that models, data sources and users are all controlled and secured from tampering by outside as well as inside actors.

Algorithmia’s integration-first approach ensures that ML operations can work with all of an organization’s existing processes and systems, including data science tooling, data services, frameworks/libraries, IaaS services and programming languages. The unrivaled number of integrations gives customers near unlimited choice in their deployment options.

Algorithmia released security upgrades to Algorithmia Enterprise edition in July and launched a new SaaS-based Algorithmia Teams edition for data science teams in August, both of which bear the distinction of the highly rated security and integration features identified in the report.

A copy of the Kisaco Research Leadership Chart on Enterprise ML Lifecycle Solutions can be found here .

About Algorithmia

Algorithmia is a single solution for all stages of the ML Ops and management lifecycle, enabling data management, deployment, management, and operations teams to work concurrently on the same machine learning project. Algorithmia enables users to connect data sources, orchestration engines, and step functions and deploy models from major frameworks, languages, platforms, and tools. Over 120,000 engineers and data scientists have used Algorithmia’s platform to date, including the United Nations, government intelligence agencies, and Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit www.algorithmia.com .

