Canada’s First and Largest 5G Network Expands to Five Cities and Towns in Alberta

/EIN News/ -- Rogers 5G network, powered by Ericsson, now in Calgary, Edmonton, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie and Lethbridge; will expand to over 60 Canadian markets by year-end



Expansion will support additional 5G devices launching this fall on Rogers Infinite plans and unlimited business wireless plans; over two million Canadians now on Rogers Infinite plans

Next generation 5G network technology will drive productivity, fuel innovation and power Canada’s economy to compete globally

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications today announced 5G is now available on Canada’s most trusted and reliable network in five cities and towns across Alberta¹. Including these markets, Rogers 5G network, powered by Ericsson, has launched in over 50 new cities and towns in Canada today and will reach a total of more than 60 markets by year-end.

Building on the company’s January roll out of 5G in downtown Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, Rogers 5G network is now the largest in Canada and available in the following cities and towns in Alberta, bringing consumers and businesses the very best in wireless technology to their own neighbourhoods and business parks²:

• Calgary • Grande Prairie • Edmonton • Lethbridge • Fort McMurray

“5G technology will transform the way we live, work, and do business in Alberta,” said Larry Goerzen, President of Alberta and Prairies Region, Rogers Communications. “We are proud to bring the best of 5G to these five cities across our province. Strong digital infrastructure and this next generation technology are critical to fuel productivity and innovation as we power out of the pandemic, and in the future as we reset the competitive landscape in Alberta and for Canada, globally.”

Expected to be the most transformative technology since wireless services were introduced in 1985, 5G will make real-time connectivity a reality, accelerating the transition to a truly digitally connected world. Rogers 5G is currently accessible to customers on Rogers Infinite plans and unlimited business wireless plans with select 5G-ready devices. More than two million Canadians are now on Rogers Infinite unlimited data plans, representing the most customers of any wireless provider in Canada with no overage fees. Customers can purchase new devices at $0 and 0% interest with device financing .

Over time, 5G will introduce new capabilities that are significantly more advanced than previous generations of wireless technology. With ultra-low latency, the lag between sending a request and the network responding will theoretically drop to one millisecond, 400 times faster than the blink of an eye. This will allow for a massive increase in the number of connected devices and a range of capabilities and applications that require quick responsiveness. From network slicing to give first responders a dedicated network, to wireless sensors that monitor farmers’ soil conditions saving them time and money, to using virtual reality that enhances the retail customer experience, to multi-player lag-free gaming on the go – 5G will deliver a world of possibilities.

Wireless industry investments in 5G networks are expected to contribute an estimated $40 billion to the country’s economy and 250,000 permanent new jobs by 2026. In Calgary alone, the industry is projected to support $87 million in annual savings for households with 5G-enabled smart grid technologies³.

“Calgary is home to the world’s best entrepreneurs solving the world’s biggest problems. Doing so requires a mobile network that is reliable, capable, and most of all, fast,” said Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi. “The launch of Rogers’ 5G network in Calgary is just one more reason to choose our city as the launchpad for the next great idea.”

Rogers also recently announced a five-year agreement with the University of Calgary to advance innovative Internet of things (IoT) research in support of Canadians and Canadian businesses. Together, they have established the Rogers Internet of Things Chair with research led by Dr. Steven Liang, PhD, a renowned researcher at the Schulich School of Engineering. Liang will focus on IoT research in the areas of energy, smart cities, transportation, and workplace safety including COVID-19 related solutions.

Rogers has invested over $30 billion over the past 35 years to build Canada’s most trusted and reliable wireless network. In 2020, the company was awarded the best wireless network in Canada for the second year in a row by umlaut , the global leader in mobile network testing and benchmarking. Rogers was also ranked number one in the West and Ontario Regions in the J.D. Power 2020 Canada Wireless Network Quality Study.

A PwC study commissioned by the company indicates that in 2019 Rogers investments and operations resulted in a total economic footprint in Alberta of $1.4 billion of output, including over 3,300 full-time jobs generated and supported.

About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com.

