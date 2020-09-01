Secureworks Welcomes Arrow Electronics to its Global Partner Program

Distribution agreement delivers scalable, complementary security solutions to channel partners in North America

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secureworks ® (NASDAQ:SCWX), a leader in software-driven security solutions, today announced a distribution agreement with global technology solutions provider Arrow Electronics to offer Secureworks’ complete portfolio of software and services to channel partners throughout North America.

As digital business accelerates, cyber threats find and exploit new attack surfaces across a company’s endpoints, cloud environment and networks. The recently-launched Secureworks Global Partner Program offers solution providers a streamlined and profitable way to meet growing customer demand for cybersecurity. Secureworks’ solutions are designed with multi-vendor environments in mind so that customers get the added benefit of advanced security analytics alongside the industry-leading tools of their choice.

“Welcoming Arrow into our Global Partner Program is a significant milestone in our journey to expand Secureworks’ channel reach,” said Maureen Perrelli, Chief Channel Officer at Secureworks. “Organizations must both protect and enable their digital transformations from evolving threats, and collaboration between providers plays an important role in addressing those dual challenges.”

With a network of more than 175,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers, Arrow delivers a broad portfolio of solutions that span the entire technology lifecycle. Through Secureworks’ Global Partner Program, the company can now offer Secureworks’ Red Cloak™ Threat Detection and Response SaaS application, Managed Detection and Response ( MDR ) solution and Incident Management Retainer for emergency and proactive incident response solutions.

Organizations interested in the Secureworks Global Partner Program can visit the program registration page to learn more and sign up.

