CENTOGENE’s COVID-19 Testing Numbers Represent Rapid Solution for Major German Airports

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany and BERLIN, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies, announced today its latest statistics regarding COVID-19 testing at Frankfurt and Hamburg Airports. The figures showed that in the month of August 2020 over 97% of COVID-19 test reports were processed within 24 hours, with more than 60% being processed within 12 hours. The rapid results are a product of the Company’s collaborations, automated systems, and high throughput processes.

The Company believes that combining full digitalization with high throughput PCR processes for rapid turnaround times is the essential standard for fighting this pandemic. To this end, all test results are delivered to patients registered email address, via an electronic report in collaboration with Dr. Bauer Laboratoriums GmbH. The Company’s recent scientific publication ‘Rapid Large-Scale COVID-19 Testing During Shortages’ in Diagnostics (www.mdpi.com/journal/diagnostics), an international peer-reviewed open access journal on medical diagnosis, underlined this successful high-level automation. The results not only reflected the successful implementation of its holistic testing pipeline, but the necessity for rapid and widespread solutions amid COVID-19.

Dr. Volkmar Weckesser, CENTOGENE’s Chief Information Officer, said, “We strongly believe that widespread testing is the key to preventing a further outbreak and supporting a new normal. To truly deliver this in an accurate and timely manner, we have deployed streamlined, digital workflows at two of Germany’s largest airports. Thanks to the latest technology and innovation, we have been able to provide an end-to-end digital process that ensures travelers receive results they can trust in the time that they want.”

A Complete Digitally Powered Testing Solution

Customers can easily register and order CENTOGENE’s SARS-CoV-2 test via their smartphone or computer. The test is a molecular diagnostic test performed for the in vitro qualitative detection of RNA from the SARS-CoV-2 in oropharyngeal samples from presymptomatic probands and probands according to the recommended testing by public health authority guidelines. It has also been validated in CENTOGENE's CAP / CLIA / ISO certified analytical laboratory and has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use by authorized laboratories. The samples are taken by medically trained personnel using a CentoSwab™, a CE-labelled two-component dry plastic swab for oropharyngeal swab sampling. The samples are then brought to Dr. Bauer Laboratoriums GmbH for testing. Test results are then made electronically available in collaboration with Dr. Bauer Laboratoriums GmbH via CENTOGENE’s SARS-CoV-2 Test Portal – a secure digital platform following stringent data privacy measures in compliance with the current specifications of GDPR (German Data Protection Regulation ‘Datenschutzgrundverordnung’) and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

About CENTOGENE

CENTOGENE engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases transforming real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Our goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using our extensive rare disease knowledge, including epidemiological and clinical data, as well as innovative biomarkers. CENTOGENE has developed a global proprietary rare disease platform based on our real-world data repository with approximately 3.0 billion weighted data points from over 530,000 patients representing over 120 different countries as of March 31, 2020.

The Company’s platform includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data that reflects a global population, and also a biobank of these patients’ blood samples. CENTOGENE believes this represents the only platform that comprehensively analyzes multi-level data to improve the understanding of rare hereditary diseases, which can aid in the identification of patients and improve our pharmaceutical partners’ ability to bring orphan drugs to the market. As of March 31, 2020, the Company collaborated with 39 pharmaceutical partners covering over 45 different rare diseases.

