Surge Launches Breakthrough Wireless Activation Technology

Disruptive technology, 4SIM™ enables retailers to activate prepaid phones and SIM cards in seconds

/EIN News/ -- Memphis, TN, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surge Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: SURG), a holding company meeting the needs of underserved markets in fintech, telecommunications and media, today announces the launch of its proprietary 4SIM™ wireless activation technology. 4SIM is a first-in-kind software solution enabling independent retailers to activate prepaid wireless phones and SIM cards in a fraction of the time using existing point-of-sale (POS) equipment on the ECS Marketplace platform.



Brian Cox, Chairman and CEO of Surge Holdings, commented, “Activating a SIM card normally requires a computer and can take up to 5-10 minutes. This cumbersome process prevents high volume convenience stores, gas stations and tiendas from being points of mass distribution for wireless phones and activations. 4SIM allows retailers to activate phones and SIM cards in under 20 seconds, in much the same way as gift cards, through the existing POS terminal and without a separate computer. We believe this game-changing technology will allow us to corner the market on prepaid wireless sold through independent c-store channels.”

“We are initially launching 4SIM on an exclusive basis with our proprietary prepaid wireless subsidiary Loco Rabbit. Additionally, due to the significant consolidation the wireless telecom industry, I believe there will be a mass migration from CDMA to GSM which presents an opportunity to license this technology under a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model for other GSM prepaid wireless companies.”

A short video presentation of 4SIM is available at: https://surgeholdings.com/#4SIM.

“Our proprietary 4SIM wireless activation technology is another differentiator, and when combined with our Loco Rabbit offering, provides retailers a convenient and high margin product to increase profit and foot traffic in their stores. Our ability as a fintech company to create efficiencies for our customers and retail partners offers us a distinct competitive advantage.”

About Surge Holdings, Inc.

Surge Holdings, Inc. is a holding company meeting the needs of underserved markets in FinTech, Telecommunications and Media. For more information on Surge Holdings, it’s brands or subsidiaries, please visit: https://surgeholdings.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking terminology such as “believes”, “expects”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “anticipates”, “plans”, or similar expressions or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.



Investor Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: 212-671-1020

Email: SURG@crescendo-ir.com