New Leaf Ventures Drives Regional Cannabis Market Acceleration

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Leaf Ventures Inc. (CSE: NLV) (OTC: NLVVF) (“New Leaf,” “NLV” or the “Company”), a management and investment organization dedicated to evaluating and accelerating advanced stage operations in the North American Cannabis sector reports on market sector activity from its Washington state based venture, New Leaf USA .



Brand Agency Engagement

The Seattle-based team has embarked on an accelerated program to increase consumer awareness and related activities. This includes the recent engagement of Wick & Mortar, an award-winning cannabis branding agency with extensive experience in the Washington cannabis market. Wick & Mortar is a 100% cannabis-focused branding agency providing consumer strategy, copywriting, packaging design, production, and advertising support.

CEO of New Leaf USA, Mr. Dax Colwell notes, “We couldn’t be happier to have this opportunity to work with the team at Wick & Mortar. Increasing our visibility and consumer awareness is paramount as we accelerate into the next stage of growth for the company. Now is the time to bring in proven talent with the creative ability, broad respect and access to the key influencers, media and key decision makers that will propel us forward as we strive to literally become one of the most respected and consumer-recognized cannabis brands in our region.”

Product Brand Updates

Scheduled for immediate brand updates and integration into the increasingly high visibility and recognizable family of consumer products, the New Leaf USA team has scheduled specific targets for rapid development. These efforts include updates to existing product branding as well as introductory brand positioning across the edibles, greenhouse and outdoor product lineups including:

Updates to the edible Goodies product packaging reflective of a top selling caramel’s product brand.

Developing hard candy packaging with planned retail introduction within 3-4 weeks.

Update and integrate branding across flower products lineup (Dama and Weed).

Introduce a Dama brand variation for high end greenhouse flower.

Introduce a Weed brand variation for mid-range outdoor flower.

Finalize and produce full spectrum marketing and merchandising collateral to support brand visibility and market penetration initiatives.

Retail Expansion Activities

With the introduction of capital financing, New Leaf USA is moving rapidly to completely realign inventory management, supply chain controls and extend its product SKU catalogue through strategic investment. New procedures provide assurances designed to appeal to retail operators regarding product consistency, quality, and assured accessibility. Activity highlights include:

Supply Side:

Increased purchasing power brings ability to offer flower and pre-roll products in greater volume with an expanded range of strains and price levels.

Upgrades to cultivation facilities provides sales team with greater volume of internally grown (high value) Dama flower.

Industrial kitchen upgrades build existing edible product output capacity, and rapid introduction of an extended hard candy product lineup.

Process Improvements:

Development of newly branded, structured, and responsive marketing approach across Dama and Weed brand variations allows for consumer feedback to aid faster time-to-market development of new product lines aligned to market trend data.

Introduction of dynamic supply processes and an ability to react to market forces within a coherent pricing structure ensures scalable efficiency and effective product COGS to support expansion.

Sales Enhancements:

Expansion of sales team to include dedicated field representatives to support relationship building, sample distribution and merchandising.

Aggressive distribution of samples to retailers, with structured follow-up and incentive closing protocols.

Tiered performance-based provisioning of retailers with high visibility sales aids including toppers, banners, hangers, pop-ups, print, fashion, and digital marketing/merchandising collateral.

Rollout of enhanced budtender education programs.

Introduction and training to introduce sales team to impact of new dynamic supply processes and the need to capture timely market and trend data in order to effectively respond to achieve or grow category leadership.

Presentation of active sales pricing structure with forecasting capability.

Mr. Michael Stier, CEO of New Leaf Ventures states, “The activities in Seattle have been impressive. With our initial and very positive operational outlook as reported on July 16, 2020 already providing impetus, we are clearly seeing momentum building. As operational confidence has grown, so has the need to turn the focus to sales and marketing. The strategic plan is sound and aligns with proven retail business practices. The proposals for departmental investment and revenue growth are well considered and, in several areas, already being executed. It is very exciting to participate in the transformation of an undervalued asset into what could soon be a regional leader. We want to thank our shareholders for their commitment as we continue to work hard towards building investment-grade opportunities in the cannabis sector.”

About New Leaf Ventures Inc. (CSE: NLV) (OTC: NLVVF)

New Leaf Ventures Inc. is developing a cannabis sector-based scalable securities concept of focused financing and applied management to achieve earnings growth through targeted investment. The Company’s flagship enterprise is New Leaf USA and its subsidiaries, which provide licenses, consulting services, real property, intellectual property and equipment for lease and ancillary services to a Washington-based Tier 3 Producer/Processor focused on cultivating, growing, processing, packaging, and distributing cannabis and cannabis related products. Find out more at: https://newleafventuresinc.com/ .

For further information, please contact:

New Leaf Ventures Inc.

Invictus Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (604) 330-9220

Email: investors@newleafventuresinc.com

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “except”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook”, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the objectives and business plans of the Company; ability to realize benefits from its recent corporate appointments; ability to retain its key personnel; the intention to grow the Company’s business and operations; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; and the Company’s ability to secure financing on reasonable terms.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company’s management discussion and analysis for year ended December 31, 2019 under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties”. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company’s management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.