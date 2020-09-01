ALG Forecasts Average New Vehicle Transaction Price Up 3.9% for August 2020

Automaker Revenue up month-over-month for second consecutive month

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALG, Inc. , a subsidiary of TrueCar, Inc. and the industry benchmark for determining the future resale value of a vehicle, projects average transaction prices (ATP) to be up 3.9% or $1,370 from a year ago but down 0.3% or $106 from July 2020.

“Vehicles are continuing to sell at higher transaction prices when compared to the prior year even amidst the pandemic,” said Eric Lyman, Chief Industry Analyst for ALG, a subsidiary of TrueCar. “However, we are seeing month-over-month declines in average transaction price since May due to pullbacks on the richer automaker incentives that were in the market at the beginning of the pandemic. Consumers leaned into those offers to upgrade to higher priced trims and models which drove up transaction prices.”

“For the second month in a row, since March, automaker revenue for new vehicle sales will be up month-over-month by almost six percent. This is a positive sign for the auto industry as targeted incentive spending by automakers continue to fuel the recovery for new vehicle sales,” added Lyman.

View TrueCar/ALG’s sales forecast for new and used vehicles here .

ALG projects that U.S. revenue from new vehicle sales will reach more than $47 billion for August 2020, down 17.9% (based on a non-adjusted daily selling rate) from a year ago and up 5.9% from last month.

“While most automakers are down on incentives month over month, due to the supply shortages caused by the pandemic, Subaru has increased its incentives by ten percent,” said Nick Woolard, Director of OEM Analytics for TrueCar.

“Buyers will notice that models with higher inventory levels will see greater incentives at dealerships,” added Woolard. “On the other hand, vehicles with high demand and low inventory will see fewer incentives and discounts. If there is a popular vehicle that a consumer is looking for, they may have a harder time getting any discounts, or even finding it on dealership lots. Shoppers will need to move quickly to purchase if they’re looking for a specific model in low inventory.”

August 2020 forecasts for the 12 largest manufacturers by volume. For additional data visit the ALG Newsroom.

Average Transaction Price (ATP)

Manufacturer Aug 2020

Forecast Aug 2019

Actual Jul 2020

Actual YOY MOM BMW $55,334 $54,684 $56,857 1.2% -2.7% Daimler $59,394 $56,834 $60,547 4.5% -1.9% FCA $42,115 $39,986 $41,855 5.3% 0.6% Ford $43,172 $39,532 $43,475 9.2% -0.7% GM $41,639 $41,138 $40,893 1.2% 1.8% Honda $29,894 $29,094 $30,068 2.7% -0.6% Hyundai $28,499 $25,689 $28,338 10.9% 0.6% Kia $26,014 $25,213 $24,887 3.2% 4.5% Nissan $28,601 $29,065 $28,862 -1.6% -0.9% Subaru $30,396 $29,512 $30,395 3.0% 0.0% Toyota $34,135 $33,306 $34,255 2.5% -0.4% Volkswagen Group $41,453 $39,797 $40,679 4.2% 1.9% Industry $36,327 $34,957 $36,433 3.9% -0.3%





Incentive Spending

Manufacturer Aug 2020

Forecast Aug 2019

Actual Jul 2020

Actual YOY MOM BMW $5,379 $5,978 $5,789 -10.0% -7.1% Daimler $4,877 $5,386 $5,675 -9.4% -14.1% FCA $4,842 $4,810 $5,020 0.7% -3.6% Ford $4,113 $4,598 $4,295 -10.6% -4.2% GM $5,456 $5,079 $5,667 7.4% -3.7% Honda $2,502 $1,987 $2,635 26.0% -5.0% Hyundai $2,255 $2,722 $2,490 -17.1% -9.4% Kia $3,449 $3,541 $3,779 -2.6% -8.7% Nissan $4,107 $3,871 $4,842 6.1% -15.2% Subaru $1,922 $1,454 $1,747 32.2% 10.0% Toyota $2,725 $2,437 $2,709 11.8% 0.6% Volkswagen Group $4,329 $3,525 $4,370 22.8% -0.9% Industry $3,902 $3,716 $4,079 5.0% -4.3%





Incentives as a Percentage of Average Transaction Price (ATP)

Manufacturer Aug 2020

Forecast Aug 2019

Actual Jul 2020

Actual YOY MOM BMW 9.7% 10.9% 10.2% -11.1% -4.5% Daimler 8.2% 9.5% 9.4% -13.3% -12.4% FCA 11.5% 12.0% 12.0% -4.4% -4.1% Ford 9.5% 11.6% 9.9% -18.1% -3.6% GM 13.1% 12.3% 13.9% 6.1% -5.5% Honda 8.4% 6.8% 8.8% 22.6% -4.5% Hyundai 7.9% 10.6% 8.8% -25.3% -9.9% Kia 13.3% 14.0% 15.2% -5.6% -12.7% Nissan 14.4% 13.3% 16.8% 7.8% -14.4% Subaru 6.3% 4.9% 5.7% 28.3% 10.0% Toyota 8.0% 7.3% 7.9% 9.1% 1.0% Volkswagen Group 10.4% 8.9% 10.7% 17.9% -2.8% Industry 10.7% 10.6% 11.2% 1.1% -4.0%

