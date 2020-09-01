Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Open Lending to Present at the Deutsche Bank Virtual Technology Conference

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) (“Open Lending”), a leading provider of lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. The presentation will begin at 9:00am ET. The presentation can be accessed by visiting the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.openlending.com/ under the “Events” section.

Open Lending will be hosting one-on-one and group meetings throughout the day. Analysts and portfolio managers that wish to virtually attend the conference or would like to request a meeting should contact Deutsche Bank.

About Open Lending

Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For 20 years they have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios by saying “yes” to more automotive loans. For more information, please visit www.openlending.com.

Contact:

ICR for Open Lending
Investors
openlending@icrinc.com

