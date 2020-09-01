Canada’s First and Largest 5G Network Expands to New Cities in Quebec

/EIN News/ -- Rogers 5G network, powered by Ericsson, now in Gatineau, Trois-Rivières and Quebec City; will expand to over 60 Canadian markets by year-end

Expansion will support additional 5G devices launching this fall on Rogers Infinite plans and unlimited business wireless plans; over two million Canadians now on Rogers Infinite plans

Next generation 5G network technology will drive productivity, fuel innovation and power Canada’s economy to compete globally

MONTREAL, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications today announced that 5G is now available on Canada’s most trusted and reliable network in the Quebec cities of Gatineau, Quebec City and Trois-Rivières1. Including these markets, Rogers 5G network, powered by Ericsson, launched in over 50 new cities and towns in Canada today and will reach a total of more than 60 markets by year-end.

Today’s announcement builds on the company’s January roll out of 5G in downtown Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa and Vancouver and makes Rogers 5G network the largest in Canada2. Expected to be the most transformative technology since wireless services were introduced in 1985, 5G will make real-time connectivity a reality, accelerating the transition to a truly digitally connected world.

"5G is a significant technological evolution that will change the way we live and work in Quebec," said Edith Cloutier, President of Quebec, Rogers Communications. "Building on our launch of 5G in Montreal earlier this year, we are proud to expand 5G coverage to Gatineau, Quebec City and Trois-Rivières. Through this transformative technology, we are laying the foundation to shape entire industries and support Quebec’s economy as we power out of the pandemic."

Rogers 5G is currently accessible to customers on Rogers Infinite plans and unlimited business wireless plans with select 5G-ready devices. More than two million Canadians are now on Rogers Infinite unlimited data plans, representing the most customers of any wireless provider in Canada with no overage fees. Customers can purchase new devices at $0 and 0% interest with device financing.

Over time, 5G will introduce new capabilities that are significantly more advanced than previous generations of wireless technology. With ultra-low latency, the lag between sending a request and the network responding will theoretically drop to one millisecond, 400 times faster than the blink of an eye. This will allow for a massive increase in the number of connected devices and a range of capabilities and applications that require quick responsiveness. From network slicing to give first responders a dedicated network, to wireless sensors that monitor farmers’ soil conditions saving them time and money, to using virtual reality that enhances the retail customer experience, to multi-player lag-free gaming on the go – 5G will deliver a world of possibilities.



Wireless industry investments in 5G networks are expected to contribute an estimated $40 billion to the country’s economy and 250,000 permanent new jobs by 2026. In Montreal alone, the industry has the potential to increase GDP by $535 million in productivity due to reduced traffic congestion3.



Rogers has invested over $30 billion over the past 35 years to build Canada’s most trusted and reliable wireless network. In 2020, the company was awarded the best wireless network in Canada for the second year in a row by umlaut, the global leader in mobile network testing and benchmarking.

A PwC study commissioned by the company indicates that last year Rogers investments and operations resulted in a total economic footprint in Quebec of over $2.7 billion of output including over 11,000 full-time jobs generated and supported.

1 Most Reliable based on umlaut performance benchmark audit of Canadian mobile networks, June 2020; Most Trusted based on total wireless subscribers

2 Largest based on total square kilometers of Rogers 5G coverage compared to published coverage of other national networks

3 https://www.accenture.com/_acnmedia/PDF-112/Accenture-Accelerating-5G-in-Canada-PoV-2019.pdf#zoom=50