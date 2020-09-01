Conduent Named a Cloud-Based HR Transformation Leader by NelsonHall

Global analyst firm places Conduent among top digital workforce providers in all of the survey’s focus areas

/EIN News/ -- FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT) today announced that NelsonHall, a global analyst firm, has named the company as an overall market segment leader for Cloud-Based HR Transformation in its 2020 NelsonHall Evaluation and Assessment Tool (NEAT) Vendor Report. The report assesses 10 of the most significant providers offering digital workforce services based on their ability to deliver immediate benefit and meet future client requirements.



NelsonHall’s NEAT report placed Conduent as a “Leader” in all five of its focus areas. The report cited Conduent’s technology-led digital services and digital workforce model as strengths based on the company’s experience in delivering these services and the cost reductions they provide. Conduent was also noted for its ability to drive these processes globally, its strong partnerships and its proprietary platforms, such as Life@Work® and Conduent Access Point, as well as its ability to service clients on leading Cloud platforms such as Oracle Cloud, SAP SuccessFactors and Workday.

Liz Rennie, Principal Research Analyst with NelsonHall’s HR Technology & Services practice, said, “Conduent was identified as a ‘Leader’ in the Cloud HR transformation market not only because it has one of the broadest service offerings, but also because it offers cost effective solutions that deliver process improvements alongside a stable and consistent service. Conduent has a strong service culture and proven capability to support large organizations globally.”

As the industry’s only end-to-end HR services provider, Conduent HR and Learning Solutions delivers technology-enabled HR services and solutions that improve business processes across the employee journey to maximize business performance, while increasing employee satisfaction, engagement and productivity. The company helps transform HR programs that support employees in managing their health, wealth and careers, while reducing average operating costs as much as 30%, for more than 300 companies and 10 million end users in more than 80 countries.

“This recognition underscores our position as a market leader and valuable partner for innovation and execution in the HR Cloud Transformation space,” said Tracy Amabile, Global Head of HR and Learning Services at Conduent. “Clients look to Conduent for the broad range of services, innovative solutions and agility to meet the needs of their onsite and remote workforce, while delivering against business goals.”

To read a custom version of the report, please click here .

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical ​services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through people, process and technology, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S., 11 million employees who use its HR Services , and nearly nine million people who travel through toll systems daily. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $17 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, and up to 40% improvement in processing costs, while driving higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at www.conduent.com .

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the ‘art of the possible’ in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall’s research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.

