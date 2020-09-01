Scalability and Data Center Extension Driving Growth in the COVID-19 Era

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faction , a leading multi-cloud data service provider, today announced findings of the Faction 2020 VMware Cloud on AWS Market Survey . The report, based on a survey of 1,054 IT and business professionals, found that enterprise cloud adoption, including interest in VMware Cloud on AWS, is accelerating due to drivers like the COVID-19 pandemic.



“For the second year in a row, Faction’s research reflects a growing interest in VMware Cloud on AWS. This is in large part due to its dynamic solutions and use cases including data center extension,” says Sean Charnock, CEO of Faction. “The COVID-19 pandemic underscores the need to secure scalable solutions that provide cost savings while supporting strategic initiatives.”

Highlights from the Faction 2020 VMware Cloud on AWS Market Survey include:

COVID-19 is accelerating cloud migration plans. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more than half (51 percent) of all respondents are either accelerating their cloud adoption timeline or moving forward as planned; this number goes up to 59 percent among respondents considering VMware Cloud on AWS. Among those organizations where COVID-19 has paused or canceled cloud adoption, top factors are budget pressures (75%) and staffing shortages and macro-economic uncertainty (each cited by 41 percent of respondents).

, as 62% of respondents who have workloads in the cloud are considering VMware Cloud on AWS or are considering but did not yet deploy. Growing interest in VMware Tanzu: VMware Tanzu is currently being used by 1 percent of all respondents (2 percent of enterprises). That number is set to grow significantly within the next two years, when an additional 18 percent of respondents (and 21 percent of enterprises) plan to adopt it.

Methodology

In June 2020, Faction conducted the 2020 VMware Cloud on AWS Market Survey. The survey questioned IT professionals across a broad cross-section of organizations about their adoption of VMware Cloud on AWS. The 1,054 respondents included vice presidents, directors, managers, architects, DevOps, IT/Ops, Services, and QA professionals from varying sizes of organizations across many industries.

