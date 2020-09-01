Protecdiv Selects Applied Digital Agency

Start-up independent insurance agency builds broker-anywhere business model on digital agency technology

/EIN News/ -- UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that Protecdiv has selected Applied’s Digital Agency software to digitally enable their tier-one insurance and reinsurance brokerage. Applied’s Digital Agency software will enable the agency to automate policy workflows and manage their Property & Casualty (P/C) business in the cloud, providing operational flexibility regardless of location. Protecdiv will also implement a customer self-service portal and mobile apps for staff and customers to create a digital experience throughout the policy lifecycle.

“When we launched our business, we wanted to be agile and have a ‘broker-anywhere’ business model, so we needed technology that provided our business the flexibility to operate regardless of location and device,” said Lester Pierre, chief technology officer, Protecdiv. “The Applied Digital Agency software provides our staff and clients with access to information anytime, anywhere, which is essential for our team to quickly grow our book of business while supporting a transparent, connected customer experience.”

Applied’s Digital Agency software consists of a foundational management system, mobile technology and insurer connectivity, hosted on the cloud. The fully integrated software enables agencies to create higher-value business transactions and deliver superior customer experiences throughout the entire insurance lifecycle while eliminating duplicative work typically caused by multiple, disparate systems. Digital agencies operate more efficiently, better leverage insurer relationships, improve customer service, and accelerate growth and profitability across all lines of business.

“Now and in the future, agencies need to commit to operationalizing their businesses with digital technology that creates connectivity between staff, customers and their insurers, regardless of location,” said Michael Howe, senior vice president of Product Management, Applied Systems. “Applied’s Digital Agency software will enable Protecdiv to simplify daily policy management and provide the anytime, anywhere customer service today’s insured expects.”

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

Protecdiv is a Property & Casualty insurance and reinsurance broker and Mortgage Risk Transfer advisor serving large publicly-traded and privately-held companies, as well as government and government-sponsored entities. The name Protecdiv was created from a combination of “process”, “technology” and “diversity”. Protecdiv is a process-driven, technology-enabled broker with diversity built into the company’s DNA. It is the only minority-owned insurance broker that will universally qualify as a tier one broker for Fortune 2000 companies. Protecdiv is certified by NMSDC. For more information, please visit www.protecdiv.com.

