Moving to Cloud is Now Easier with New 2nd Watch Service

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2nd Watch , a leading professional services and managed cloud company, is offering a new service to help enterprise IT leaders make a smooth transition to Google Cloud. Performed by 2nd Watch cloud experts, the Cloud Modernization Readiness Assessment service evaluates a company’s IT estate to determine application “fitness” and the optimal migration methodology for its various workloads. The goal is to help enterprise IT organizations quickly and easily move applications from on-premise environments or other cloud platforms to Google Cloud, while shedding technical debt, improving resiliency and reducing cost.



Moving to the public cloud is a complex and time-consuming endeavor. Deciding how and when to transition mission-critical applications to this new architecture is essential to optimizing cost and enhancing business agility. The Cloud Modernization Readiness Assessment by 2nd Watch is a comprehensive methodology for determining the best cloud strategy for each business.

“We want you to move to the cloud with confidence,” said Chris Garvey, EVP of Product at 2nd Watch. “Our certified cloud engineers and architects will analyze and assess your workloads, tools and team to determine a detailed plan forward to public cloud. Rather than relying on software outputs alone, our skilled team performs an in-depth technical application assessment and works with your team to develop recommendations for your path to Google Cloud.”

Following are the key tenets of the Cloud Modernization Readiness Assessment:

Application Assessment : 2nd Watch cloud experts will perform in-depth discovery workshops and application reviews, automated application discovery, dependency mapping, and a review of licensing and compliance requirements.

: 2nd Watch cloud experts will perform in-depth discovery workshops and application reviews, automated application discovery, dependency mapping, and a review of licensing and compliance requirements. Application Categorization : 2nd Watch will rehost, replatform, retain, refactor, rebuild, retire and repurchase an organization’s applications as necessary. 2nd Watch experts will also offer aggregated analysis and reporting on applications in terms of the complexity, risk, business criticality, readiness and potential refactor options for moving the applications to Google Cloud.

: 2nd Watch will rehost, replatform, retain, refactor, rebuild, retire and repurchase an organization’s applications as necessary. 2nd Watch experts will also offer aggregated analysis and reporting on applications in terms of the complexity, risk, business criticality, readiness and potential refactor options for moving the applications to Google Cloud. Technology Assessment : 2nd Watch will review an organization’s principal technology tools, systems and processes, including but not limited to: infrastructure as code; infrastructure pipeline; configuration management; security and compliance tooling; network design; storage and databases; authentication; and business continuity and disaster recovery.

: 2nd Watch will review an organization’s principal technology tools, systems and processes, including but not limited to: infrastructure as code; infrastructure pipeline; configuration management; security and compliance tooling; network design; storage and databases; authentication; and business continuity and disaster recovery. Cost Assessment : 2nd Watch experts will provide feedback on resource optimization, cost and spending associated with moving to Google Cloud.

: 2nd Watch experts will provide feedback on resource optimization, cost and spending associated with moving to Google Cloud. Organizational Assessment: 2nd Watch will review and assess the IT team’s cloud skills and provide a plan for helping them develop and enhance their skills.

2nd Watch joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program in May. The firm’s teams already have multiple Google Cloud certifications, including hybrid cloud infrastructure with Anthos and hybrid cloud service mesh with Anthos, and is actively hiring to support a strong Google Cloud sales pipeline. As part of the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program, 2nd Watch will guide clients’ Google Cloud migration efforts as well as their optimization, DevOps, analytics and innovative architecture projects.

About 2nd Watch

2nd Watch is an AWS Partner Network Premier Consulting Partner, Google Cloud Partner, and Microsoft Azure Gold Partner, providing professional and managed cloud services to enterprise clients. The company’s subject matter experts and software-enabled services provide companies with tested, proven, and trusted solutions with a focus on six solution areas - Enterprise Cloud Migration, Security and Compliance, Cloud Native and DevOps, Optimization, Data Engineering and Analytics, and Managed Services - allowing them to fully leverage the power of the cloud. 2nd Watch solutions are high performing, robust, increase operational excellence, decrease time to market, accelerate growth and lower risk. 2nd Watch helps enterprises design, deploy and manage cloud solutions and monitors business critical workloads 24x7. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. To learn more about 2nd Watch, visit www.2ndwatch.com .