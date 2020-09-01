Eyeota Earns IAB Tech Lab Compliance Certification for Data Transparency

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyeota , the leading audience technology platform enabling the intelligent use of data, today announced it achieved certification from the IAB Tech Lab for its Data Transparency Standard Compliance Program. Eyeota is one of the first companies globally to be awarded the data transparency compliance seal .



In 2019, IAB Tech Lab launched its Data Transparency Label initiative to bring baseline standards to the industry to help marketers better understand what is inside data segments. To earn the certification, data companies are audited by a company independent of IAB Tech Lab.

The independent industry body audited Eyeota audience segments and certified that the Eyeota methodology around data collection, processing and modeling meets IAB Tech Lab’s standards for data transparency. The rigorous audit process is designed to ensure that the disclosures are reliable, the systems are in place to sustain consistent segment labelling at scale and disclosures can be produced for all in-market audience segments.

Earning the IAB Tech Lab Data Label enables marketers and organizations that purchase Eyeota data to outline what is included in the audience segment before it is used in a campaign or initiative. The “nutrition label” approach empowers customers to analyze and compare data sets in a way that removes barriers and confusing technical terms. This clearer understanding of audience data segments gives marketers more confidence when activating on audience targeting efforts.

Marketers understand the power of personalizing advertising to specific target audiences, however, until now, the audience data has been opaque. IAB Tech Lab introduced an industrywide standard for data transparency to help weed out bad actors unable to comply and clean up the industry, as a whole.

Eyeota is deeply committed to guaranteeing quality and transparency at the core of its business. Earlier this year, Eyeota was awarded a Neutronian Certification Badge for its data quality . To earn the certification, data providers must undergo a comprehensive audit and meet the baseline criteria for more than 50 aspects covering five main categories. Eyeota agreed to be an initial launch partner of Neutronian to validate its promise of the highest standard of quality for brands and advertisers.

“Since we founded Eyeota a decade ago, quality, transparency and privacy have always been at the heart of our business,” said Kristina Prokop, CEO and co-founder of Eyeota. “Data is increasingly used to maximize efficiency in marketing and drive broader business decisions. It is critical to have a transparent understanding of what data is actually being bought, how it was collected and how securely that data has been retained. We’re ecstatic to see a global industry body like the IAB Tech Lab recognize our segmentation methodology as one of the first that meets its compliance standards.”

“Transparency from data providers is becoming a prerequisite for responsible and effective application of audience data, especially given growing regulatory and consumer scrutiny of data usage,” said Dennis Buchheim, President, IAB Tech Lab. “Companies that provide consistent access to detailed information about their data will be differentiated, and being certified as compliant can further differentiate an organization, affirming their full commitment to the highest standards.”

To learn more about Eyeota, please visit: https://www.eyeota.com .

About Eyeota

Eyeota is an audience technology platform that enables the intelligent use of data.

We work with marketers, data owners and research companies to provide distinct, comprehensive and qualified audience data. Our technology platform transforms audience data so that organizations can make smarter business decisions, understand customers and enrich marketing strategies.

Eyeota was founded in 2010 and operates in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. For more information, please visit http://www.eyeota.com .

About IAB Tech Lab

Established in 2014, the IAB Technology Laboratory (Tech Lab) is a non-profit consortium that engages a member community globally to develop foundational technology and standards that enable growth and trust in the digital media ecosystem. Comprised of digital publishers, ad technology firms, agencies, marketers, and other member companies, IAB Tech Lab focuses on solutions for brand safety and ad fraud; identity, data, and consumer privacy; ad experiences and measurement; and programmatic effectiveness. Its work includes the OpenRTB real-time bidding protocol, ads.txt anti-fraud specification, Open Measurement SDK for viewability and verification, VAST video specification, and Project Rearc initiative for privacy-centric addressability. Board members/companies are listed at https://iabtechlab.com/about-the-iab-tech-lab/tech-lab-leadership . For more information, please visit https://iabtechlab.com .