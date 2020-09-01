Epiq Launches Charitable Foundation to Support Employees Undergoing Hardship

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry, announced the launch of the Epiq Charitable Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization created to provide financial assistance for Epiq employees and their immediate families who are undergoing a hardship.



The Foundation was seeded by an initial donation from Epiq and the company’s Board. Long-term support for the Foundation will be funded by charitable donations from Epiq employees, partners, and clients who want to assist Epiq employees and their immediate family members who are facing unexpected financial hardships brought on by natural disaster, unforeseen health expense, an accident, or other types of adversities.

“Epiq is made up of a wonderfully diverse group of people working in multiple geographies – and each employee is a part of our “One Epiq” family,” said Michelle Deichmeister, chair of the Foundation’s board and President for Global Business Transformation Solutions at Epiq. “Originally, the Foundation was set up to help an Epiq employee who lost a family member to COVID-19. Yet, we recognize that there are many types of hardships that exist beyond the pandemic. Often, life can throw us curveballs – leaving nowhere to turn. The Foundation is one way to remind our employees that we acknowledge those difficult times, are there to support them and that they are not alone.”

The Epiq Charitable Foundation is directed by an all Epiq-employee Board and committee. For more information on how to donate to the Foundation, or, if you are an Epiq employee or a family member seeking how to apply for assistance, please visit the foundation website page here .

About Epiq

Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at www.epiqglobal.com .