Recruiter.com Announces Partnership with Beeline, Global Workforce Solutions Leader

Partnership to Launch New Diversity Supplier Solution

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), a leading hiring platform with the world's largest network of recruiters, has announced a strategic partnership with Beeline , a global leader in software solutions for managing the extended workforce. The collaboration will bring to market a unique, diversity-focused network of recruiters to Beeline customers.



Recruiter.com provides a talent-sourcing solution that leverages its community of over 26,000 recruiters worldwide. The new private diversity recruiting team will focus on minority-owned, small, and independent recruiting firms. Beeline customers will access this private network to further diversify their contingent workforce spend and support traditionally underrepresented businesses.

"Many companies want to do better when it comes to supporting diversity initiatives within their contingent labor programs. Managing with a small and trusted PSL (Preferred Supplier List) is good business; however, it can limit opportunity to work with other players," said Doug Leeby, CEO of Beeline. "The one-to-many dynamic of Recruiter.com means our customers simply add one more supplier, but get the benefit of thousands. This particular endeavor focuses on diversity and providing access to under-represented firms and talent. We have a duty to keep leading our industry, and we are very proud of this partnership."

"Beeline has demonstrated their long-term commitment to delivering workforce innovations for hundreds of Fortune 2000 clients,” said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com. "Recruiter.com is proud to partner with Beeline and help drive further innovations in diversity talent solutions."

Supplier and supply chain diversity have long been critical parts of advancing equality and inclusion and supporting the overall economy's growth. The recent national attention to diversity issues has renewed many corporations' commitment to strengthening diversity initiatives. However, there are still many issues surrounding access. The 2019 State of Supplier Diversity report notes that some of the most significant challenges for minority- and women-owned business enterprises include difficulties in being discovered by large companies, citing that purchasing and decision-makers are often not attuned to how their supplier diversity programs work.

James H. Lowry, nationally recognized workforce and supplier diversity expert, told Minority Business News USA, "Everyone must work together — irrespective of race, religion, gender, or political parties — to achieve success." Beeline and Recruiter.com are proud to extend business opportunities to minority recruiting and staffing professionals through this innovative workforce solution.

About Beeline

Enabling companies to increase profitability and flexibility by utilizing an agile mix of employee and non-employee talent, Beeline is the world's largest independent provider of solutions for sourcing and managing the complex world of contingent labor. Our software helps procurement, sourcing, and human resources professionals optimize costs, reduce risks, and add value to their services procurement and contingent workforce programs. We have the deepest, most seasoned team of contingent workforce solution professionals. From our locations around the world, we deliver innovative technology, end-to-end global and localized customer support, and value-added capabilities which help many of the world's largest enterprises meet their most critical talent needs. To learn more, visit https://www.beeline.com/

Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is a hiring platform for the world's largest network of small and independent recruiters. Recruiter.com empowers businesses to recruit specialized talent faster with virtual teams of recruiters and AI job-matching technology. Visit https://www.recruiter.com .

For investor information, visit https://www.recruiter.com/investors.html .

Please follow social media channels for additional updates:

LinkedIn Recruiter Network Group: http://www.linkedin.com/groups/42370/

LinkedIn Company Page: http://www.linkedin.com/company/1240434

Twitter Company Page: https://twitter.com/recruiterdotcom

Facebook Company Page: https://www.facebook.com/RecruiterDotCom

Company Contact:

Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Phone: (855) 931-1500

Investor Relations:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

Phone: (407) 491-4498

dave@redchip.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the anticipated results of the partnership, state of the job market, Beeline's clients' hiring demand, and the future demand for talent. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and commercial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index® survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.