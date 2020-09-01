GridGain Experts Share In-Memory Computing Strategies, Offer Practical Advice and Best Practices at Multiple Virtual Events

/EIN News/ -- FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain® Systems , provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache® Ignite®, today announced it is hosting or participating in multiple online conferences, webinars and virtual meetups taking place in September and October 2020. GridGain will use these events to share unique insights into the latest in-memory computing technology developments and trends.



“We continue to see soaring interest in how in-memory computing can drive digital transformation, enable highly performant, massively scalable applications, improve data access while decreasing API calls and power digital integration hubs, HTAP and other strategies,” said Terry Erisman, executive vice president of marketing and alliances at GridGain Systems. “To meet this demand, our participation in online and virtual events makes it easier than ever for participants to benefit from access to some of the industry’s leading in-memory computing experts.”

Webinars

Getting Started with Apache Ignite as a Digital Integration Hub – September 2, 2020 – Presented by Glenn Wiebe, GridGain Solution Architect, this webinar will provide an overview of how to use Apache Ignite as a digital integration hub (DIH) – also known as an API Platform, Smart Data Hub, or Smart Operational Datastore – for real-time data access across data sources and applications.



Virtual Meetups

Virtual Apache Ignite Meetup: When You Don't Need Apache Ignite – September 8, 2020 – Dmitriy Pavlov, Lead Software Engineer, Community Manager at GridGain and Apache Ignite Committer & PMC Member, will provide an overview of popular and less-than-popular use cases for Apache Ignite including in-memory data grid and database, storage of large files, organization of asynchronous communication through message queues, and full-text search. The talk will focus on the needs of developers and architects who face application performance problems.



Conferences

Developer Week Seattle: Cloud Edition – September 29, 2020 – Ken Cottrell, GridGain Solution Architect, will present, “Apache Ignite: Continuous Machine and Deep Learning at Scale.” This discussion will explain how distributed ML/DL works with Apache Ignite, and how to get started. Attendees will learn how the Apache Ignite in-memory computing platform addresses these ML limitations with distributed model training and execution to provide near-real-time, continuous learning capabilities.





About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache® Ignite®. Common use cases for the GridGain platform include application acceleration and as a digital integration hub for real-time data access across data sources and applications. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Raymond James, American Express, Société Générale, Finastra, UPS, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, RingCentral, American Airlines, Agilent, and UnitedHealthcare. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache® Hadoop®), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory database. For more information, visit gridgain.com .

