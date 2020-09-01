HP Advances Sustainable Printing with Managed Print Service

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP now has the planet’s most comprehensive carbon neutral Managed Print Service1 offering for HP-branded devices, making it simple for customers to advance climate change goals and be more productive – without business disruption.

HP Managed Print Service end-to-end solutions for HP-branded devices can help businesses reduce and offset the carbon impact of printing by:

Optimizing your fleet to reduce carbon emissions

Estimating the total carbon emissions from your HP-branded printing solution using HP’s proprietary Sustainable Impact Reporting and Analytics (SIRA) tool 2

Improving resource efficiency by 13% 3

Decreasing ecosystem impacts by 12% 4

Reducing paper waste by 25% 5

Offsetting 100% of greenhouse gas emissions6

The right choice for the environment

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b480942f-3366-4764-82f7-9fdf32ea2a58

HP partners with leading organizations to verify emissions and drive investment in socially conscious projects that support communities, biodiversity conservation, wind power and native forest regeneration. Examples include the Rimba Raya biodiversity reserve in Indonesia , Kulera forests in Malawi and the Sichuan biodigester in China .

CarbonNeutral ® certification in accordance with The CarbonNeutral Protocol 7 covers lifecycle emissions due to raw material extraction, manufacturing, transportation, use of HP printers, Original HP supplies, and paper, and end of service.

certification in accordance with covers lifecycle emissions due to raw material extraction, manufacturing, transportation, use of HP printers, Original HP supplies, and paper, and end of service. Carbon neutrality helps to effectively bring a carbon footprint to zero using a combination of measures, including increased operating efficiency, moving to renewable energy and investing in a variety of carbon offset projects, such as forest conservation.

HP finances high quality carbon offset projects that meet rigorous third-party standards to offset 100% of our customers’ emissions from HP-branded printers. 8 These projects can further the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and deliver co-benefits for people, planet and communities.

These projects can further the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and deliver co-benefits for people, planet and communities. Carbon offsets can help lead to further sustainable development in the form of jobs for renewable energy, health benefits from fossil-fuel reduction and conservation of biodiversity.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a973f101-f90e-4fec-ba85-5a7542a0e738

Our commitment to climate action

HP continues to move toward a sustainable future for printing that is forest positive, carbon neutral and supportive of a circular economy. By reducing carbon emissions across our entire value chain and investing in carbon offsets, HP is stepping up to address the lifetime carbon footprint of every HP print solution.

HP is advancing on our goal for Managed Print Service to be carbon neutral by 2025.9 Track our progress in our 2019 Sustainable Impact Report .10

During this unprecedented time, businesses large and small are working in new ways. At HP, we are acting with urgency on all fronts to safeguard our planet, respond to the ongoing pandemic, and protect the health and wellbeing of people everywhere.

Learn more about HP Managed Print Service here and visit our online press kit here .

About HP

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at www.hp.com.

