Emmaus Life Sciences Announces Informational Stockholders Meeting

--Meeting Will be Open to the Public--

/EIN News/ -- TORRANCE, Calif., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCPK: EMMA), a leader in sickle cell disease  treatment, announced today that it will hold an informational meeting of stockholders at which management will provide an update on recent sales activities and other business and operations, as well as the status of the filing of Emmaus’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the first two quarters of 2020 and related matters.

The informational meeting will be held virtually on September 17, 2020, at 3:00 P.M., Pacific Time (unless postponed to a later date).  The meeting will be held solely via the Internet and can be accessed at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/EMMA2020, where stockholders and other interested parties can listen to the live proceedings.  The meeting is for informational purposes only.  Stockholders are not being asked to vote or take action with respect to any matter.  Although the informational meeting will be open to the public, only stockholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2020, the record date for the meeting, are entitled to submit questions at the meeting. 

About Emmaus Life Sciences
Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of innovative treatments and therapies, including those in the rare and orphan disease categories.  For more information, please visit www.emmausmedical.com.

Company Contact:  Investor Relations Contact:
Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. LifeSci Advisors
Willis C. Lee  Bruce Mackle
Chief Operating Officer  (929) 469-3859
(310) 214-0065    bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com
wlee@emmauslifesciences.com  

                                                   
                                         
                                                               
                                             
                                                                    

                                               

